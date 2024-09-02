- Bitcoin rises 2% on Monday after losing more than 10% in the past week.
Bitcoin (BTC) recovers slightly on Monday after falling 11% last week and closing below $57,500, weighed by declining demand from US spot Bitcoin ETFs, which recorded $279.4 million in outflows. Additionally, a whale has deposited a large amount of BTC in Binance, and decreasing investors' interest and activity in Coinbase suggests that Bitcoin's rebound could be short-lived at the start of a month that historically hasn’t been positive for prices.
Daily digest market movers: Few signs of optimism
- CryptoQuant's Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index, a key indicator of how large-wallet investors behave, suggests decreasing interest from whales in the top crypto. The indicator shows the gap between Coinbase Pro price (USD pair) and Binance price (USDT pair). Coinbase Premium data is one of the indicators that shows a sign of whale accumulation, as the Coinbase Pro platform is considered the gateway for institutional investors to purchase cryptocurrencies.
In the case of Bitcoin, the index fell from 0.077 to -0.004 from August 24 to September 1, trading below its 14-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.018. This indicates that whales are continuously selling at a lower premium. In addition, it shows a decrease in the interest and activeness of investors in Coinbase.
Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index chart
- According to Lookonchain data, a whale deposited 4,164 BTC worth $243.8 million in Binance exchange from Saturday to Monday. BTC fell 3% over the weekend.
This whale deposited 4,164 $BTC($243.8M) to #Binance in the past 3 days.https://t.co/vdx96ZrFRH pic.twitter.com/N1j8LHqJ3D— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 2, 2024
- US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a total net outflow of $279.4 million last week, according to Coinglass data, a sign of waning market sentiment. The combined Bitcoin reserves held by the 11 US spot Bitcoin ETFs stand at $43.62 billion.
Bitcoin Spot ETF Net Inflow data
- Coinglass's Historical Bitcoin Monthly Return (%) data shows how Bitcoin has performed in different monthly percentages. As shown in the graph below, Bitcoin generally yielded negative returns for traders in September, with an average of -4.45%. However, the fourth quarter (Q4) data has generally shown a positive trend, with an average of +88.84%. Q4 will be important for the largest cryptocurrency because the upcoming US elections in November, with favorable conditions, could propel the price of Bitcoin.
Bitcoin Monthly returns (%) chart
Bitcoin Quarterly returns (%) chart
Technical analysis: BTC closes below the support level
Bitcoin price closed below the $58,783 support level on Sunday and made a low of $57,201. On Monday, it trades slightly higher by 2% at $58,435.
If the 50% price retracement level at $59,560 (drawn from a high in late July to a low in early August) holds as resistance, Bitcoin could decline 4% from its current trading level at $58,435 to retest its daily support level at $56,000.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) on the daily chart trade below their neutral levels of 50 and zero, respectively. Both indicators suggest that neither bulls nor bears are in control.
BTC/USDT daily chart
In an upside scenario, Bitcoin's price could break above the $59,560 resistance and close above $62,042, its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. In that case, the bearish thesis will be invalidated, and BTC could rise by 5.5% to revisit its daily resistance level at $65,379.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
