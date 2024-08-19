- Bitcoin trades under $59,000 on Monday, the largest cryptocurrency struggling to recover from recent corrections.
- Ethereum hovers around $2,500, and XRP rallies to $0.58, key support level for the asset.
- Maker protocol halts wrapped Bitcoin as collateral after Bitgo reveals plan to migrate from US to other regions.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP updates
- Bitcoin trades at $58,414 at the time of writing. The largest asset by market capitalization failed to break past psychologically important resistance at $60,000. Data from Bitcoin Magazine shows that 75% of Bitcoin has not moved in the past six months. This could mean higher investor confidence and reduced selling pressure on Bitcoin, since traders holding the asset for six months and higher did not rush to take profits on their holdings.
Bitcoin held by traders for 6+ months
- Ethereum trades at $2,586.58. Data from CoinShares report shows that Ethereum funds observed $4.2 million in inflows in the last week, while BTC inflows amounted to $42 million.
- XRP extended gains by nearly 4% on Monday up to $0.58. Recent developments in the Ripple ecosystem have supported a bullish thesis for the altcoin. From stablecoin RippleUSD related announcements to the plan for its roll-out on the XRPLedger and Ethereum chain, traders are digesting the news in the Ripple ecosystem.
Chart of the day
Aptos (APT) trades at $5.89 early on Monday. The token is likely to extend gains by 27% and rally to the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $7.46 and $7.74. APT faces resistance at $6.09 and $6.48, as seen in the APT/USDT daily chart.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, reads 45.97, inching closer to neutral at 50.
APT/USDT daily chart
Aptos could find support in the imbalance zone between $4.94 and $5.62. A daily candlestick close under $5.61 could invalidate the bullish thesis for APT.
Market updates
- 94% of the total Bitcoin supply has now been issued, per Bitcoin Magazine data.
JUST IN: 94% of the total #Bitcoin supply has now been officially issued.
- 88% of the volume on crypto prediction market Polymarket is related to elections since the beginning of 2024, per recent data.
Polymarket election volume (weekly)
- Data from Ultrasound.money shows Ether supply increased by 60,500 since the launch of Spot Ethereum ETFs. ETH erased nearly 26% of its value since ETF launches.
Industry updates
- Maker Governance approved the latest executive vote per official announcement. Maker protocol stopped using wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) as collateral after the custodian Bitgo shared plans to shift custody from the US to multiple regions.
The latest Executive Vote has been approved by Maker Governance.

The following changes were executed within the Maker Protocol on August 15th at 13:24 UTC:
WBTC Vault Debt Ceiling Reductions
• WBTC-A, WBTC-B, and WBTC-C were removed from the… pic.twitter.com/kJHaWY3tEt
- HTX exchange lists SUNDOG perpetual futures, meme coin from SunPump launchpad.
HTX adds $SUNDOG/$USDT perpetual futures with up to 10x for long & short trades



- Binance Coin (BNB), Toncoin (TON) and Ethereum (ETH) rank are the top three highest trending coins on Binance per CryptoDiffer data.
TOP-15 COINS BY TRENDING SEARCH ON @BINANCE!$BNB $TON $ETH $BTC $SOL $RARE $SUI $DOGE $PEPE $TIA $SAGA $WIF $DAR $TLM $AAVE
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $58,000 on Friday after after testing and failing to overcome the resistance level around $62,000 earlier in the week. The risk-on mood returned to markets this week, Marathon Digital added 4,141 BTC worth $249 million to its holdings and the US SEC approved a MicroStrategy leveraged ETF, potentially giving investors more exposure to Bitcoin.