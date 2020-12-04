Cardano price has broken down of an ascending parallel channel.

The bearish price target is all the way down at $0.115.

ADA was trading sideways since its peak of $0.183 on November 26. The digital asset plummeted down to $0.112 as the entire cryptocurrency market had a massive correction. However, Cardano was able to recover quite nicely and it’s trading at $0.155.

Cardano price aims for a bearish target of $0.115

Cardano was trading inside an ascending triangle on the 1-hour chart and had a breakdown on December 4. After losing the trendline support at $0.158 the digital asset fell to $0.152 and it’s targeting $0.115.

ADA/USD 1-hour chart

Additionally, the Supertrend Index also has presented a sell signal which gives credence to the bearish outlook outlined above. It’s also worth noting that ADA is trading below the 50-SMA and the 100-SMA.

ADA/USD 1-hour chart

On the other hand, it seems that Cardano price has found a local bottom in the short-term and could be aiming to re-test the trendline of the ascending triangle broken before at $0.16 which coincides with the 50-SMA.