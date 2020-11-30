- Cardano price is currently bounded inside a parallel channel on the hourly chart.
- Bollinger Bands squeezing indicates a significant breakout could happen soon.
Cardano had an early recovery on November 28 ahead of Bitcoin’s last move toward $20,000. The digital asset is now consolidating and trading sideways as indicators show it is ready for another breakout in the short-term.
Cardano price awaits a clear breakout
Cardano is currently trading at $0.168 after a notable breakout on November 28. The price seems to be contained inside a parallel channel formed on the hourly chart with the upper trendline at $0.173 and the lower boundary at $0.159.
ADA/USD 1-hour chart
Additionally, the Bollinger Bands have squeezed significantly over the past two days in the hourly chart, and both boundaries coincide with the trendlines of the parallel channel. A breakout above $0.173 could quickly push ADA to $0.18 and $0.20 at the 1.27 Fib level.
ADA/USD 1-hour chart
On the other hand, a breakdown below the channel's lower line and the Bollinger Band can push ADA to slice through the $0.15 support level at the 0.5 Fib level down to $0.142, the 0.382 Fib level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price hits a new all-time high at $19,863 on Binance
Bitcoin price managed to recover strongly from its last dip at $16,188 and has hit a new all-time high on Binance and a few other exchanges but not all. The flagship cryptocurrency got slightly rejected from the new top but remains trading at $19,700 aiming to crack the psychological resistance level at $20,000.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP sits on the verge of an explosive breakout
XRP traded as high as $0.78 on November 24 before a brief period of a correction down to $0.456. Ripple price is trading at $0.655 at the time of writing, notably recovering from the dip and aiming to set higher highs.
ECB still does not believe in Bitcoin as a valid means of payment
The head of the European Central bank, Christine Lagarde, says that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin do not fulfill the functions of money due to various issues, including high volatility, low liquidity and the lack of identifiable issuer or claim.
A few hours away from Ethereum 2.0 launch, here is everything you need to know
The Ethereum network came to life five years ago. Since that time, the project conceived as the world's computer has grown into the second-largest blockchain with tens of thousands of applications built on top of it.
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles to multi-month lows on risk flows, technical selloff
Bitcoin has lived through a roller-coaster week. The pioneer digital currency hit another multi-year high of $19,500 and got really close to the all-time high on Wednesday.