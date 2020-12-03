Cardano price is on the verge of a massive move, suggests critical indicator

- Cardano price is contained inside an ascending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart, ready to burst.
- The breakout or breakdown will most likely drive ADA by 30% in the long-term.
Cardano has been trading relatively sideways for the past four days consolidating from its 2020-high at $0.183. The digital asset seems to be ready for a massive price move as bears and bulls continue fighting.
Cardano is on the verge of a huge move, but in which direction?
It seems that Cardano has formed an ascending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart which is extremely close to a breakout or breakdown. So far, the bulls have defended the 50-SMA as support which means they are strong.
ADA/USD 4-hour chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price chart (IOMAP) only shows one significant resistance area between $0.164 and $0.168, but the upper trendline of the pattern is at $0.173. This seems to indicate that climbing above $0.168 can quickly drive Cardano price to the upper boundary of the triangle and break out easily, targeting $0.223.
ADA IOMAP chart
On the other hand, the same chart also shows very little support on the way down and the current Cardano price at $0.163 is close to the lower boundary of the pattern. A breakdown below this point can push ADA price towards $0.115 in the long-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple’s protocol ensures neither safety nor liveness, according to researchers at the University of Bern
A recent report and analysis by the Cryptology and Data Security Research Group at the University of Bern concludes that the Ripple protocol doesn’t ensure safety or liveness under the stated assumptions.
Cardano price is on the verge of a massive move, suggests critical indicator
Cardano has been trading relatively sideways for the past four days consolidating from its 2020-high at $0.183. The digital asset seems to be ready for a massive price move as bears and bulls continue fighting.
Aave price jumps 10% following protocol upgrade, bulls target $110
The Aave V2 protocol is a major update of the platform and comes with new products like a yield and collateral swap allowing users to deposit their assets in the protocol and trade while being used as collateral.
Bitcoin to hit mainstream adoption within four years as trust in sovereign fiat currencies erodes
Institutional interest in Bitcoin has experienced a massive increase over the past year, which has translated into significant growth in value, with the pioneer cryptocurrency gaining over $170 billion in market capitalization in the past three months.
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles to multi-month lows on risk flows, technical selloff
Bitcoin has lived through a roller-coaster week. The pioneer digital currency hit another multi-year high of $19,500 and got really close to the all-time high on Wednesday.