Cardano Price Prediction: ADA could slip to a two-month low if key level cracks

- Cardano price is contained inside an ascending triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart.
- ADA has lost a critical support level and could be on the verge of another drop.
- Bulls must hold the last key support point to avoid another crash.
Cardano has been trading somewhat sideways for the past two months and established a massive resistance trendline around $1.5. The digital asset could be on the brink of a significant leg down if bulls can’t hold key support level.
Cardano momentum shifts in favor of the bears
On the 12-hour chart, Cardano established three tops at around $1.5 and has formed an ascending triangle pattern. The digital asset has also lost the 50 and 100 SMA support levels.
ADA/USD 12-hour chart
The most significant support trend line is located at $1.15. A 12-hour candlestick close below this point would be devastating and could drive ADA toward the 200 SMA at $0.94 and as low as $0.74, a price target calculated using the initial height of the pattern as a reference point
However, if bulls can hold the key support trend line, they could aim for a breakout of a symmetrical triangle pattern formed on the 1-hour chart
ADA/USD 1-hour chart
The resistance point here is formed at $1.24. A 1-hour candlestick close above this point has a price target of $1.41.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
