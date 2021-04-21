- Cardano price may close with the fourth Doji pattern in the last five weeks.
- A steady balance between market timers and long-term holders fills chart with contradictions.
- ADA needs institutional investor commitment to overcome 2018 high.
Cardano price is poised for a meaningful decline in the coming weeks in light of the price compression and significant overhead resistance.
Cardano price contradictions demand a willingness to make difficult investment decisions
ADA consolidated the rapid advance in 2021 in a textbook symmetrical triangle during February and March. It was activated last week but failed for the fourth time to hold a breakout above the 2018 high at $1.40. The failures above the all-time high of 2018 emphatically show long-term holders are using the level to liquidate positions.
Multiple failures in one direction more often than not result in sharp moves in the opposite direction, and that is the outlook for ADA. Speculators using a “buy the dip” investment approach this past weekend are going to be burned.
The first level of support for a decline is the confluence of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the February rally at $0.94 with the March low at $0.95. Subsequent support is the 50% retracement at $0.81, yielding a 36% loss from the current price. If the losses rapidly accumulate, there is the potential to test the 61.8% retracement at $0.69.
ADA/USD weekly chart
To negate the bearish thesis, ADA needs to close above last week’s high at $1.57. It would signify that the previous overhead resistance has been overcome, and the altcoin is ready to leave the 2018 high behind. The 161.8% extension of the March correction is the first upside target at $2.08.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin leads $100 billion market capitalization recovery
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization had a steep drop on April 17 from $2.27 trillion to a low of $1.9 trillion, losing more than $300 billion in just 24 hours. Bitcoin has lost some of its market dominance in the last week but continues to influence the entire sector.
Stellar awaits imminent 23% move
XLM price is contained inside a descending triangle pattern on the 1-hour chart. The digital asset trades between two key levels that will determine its future. A massive bearish divergence has formed for XLM on the 3-day chart.
VeChain aims for a 25% upswing if it holds critical level
Vechain price is trading inside an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. The digital asset must hold a critical support level to avoid a significant drop. A key indicator has presented a sell signal for VET.
Chainlink 2.0 ambitious vision could propel LINK price to new highs
Chainlink recently announced its plans for Chainlink 2.0 via a whitepaper that elaborates on the team’s plans on what the future holds for the most widely used oracle in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. On the other hand, the LINK price seems to be gearing up for a move higher.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Institutional wave of BTC adoption follows new all-time highs
Bitcoin price hitting a new all-time high and Coinbase’s direct listing are perhaps two of the most important developments surrounding the pioneer cryptocurrency over the past week.