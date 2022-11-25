- Cardano price pairs back the gains from earlier this week and flirts with -2%.
- ADA looks stuck in a very tight range as markets are puzzled about what to do next.
- Expect to see the risk of a slow grind lower as volume and investor interest abate.
Cardano (ADA) is stalling for a second day after the small fade it underwent on Thursday. Although several asset classes look calm and there is no real panic in the markets, it could become clear that cryptocurrencies are simply not on the wish list this year for shoppers on Black Friday and Christmas. Expect with this a small grind lower that could silently rip through the low of this year and see ADA flirt with $0.28 to the downside.
ADA could get slippery as frost and snow are forecasted
Cardano price had everybody on edge that this turnaround from Tuesday could be the one everyone was waiting for. Would a Christmas or Holiday miracle be underway and at least ease the frostbite pains from this crypto winter? No, it is as simple as that, since Thursday, ADA has been stalling, fading and now even starting to pair back larger chunks of the profits that were booked after a two-day winning streak.
ADA is thus not in the right corner as even retail traders appear to be absent in the wake of Black Friday and Thanksgiving, often when bullish moves are spotted that trigger a rally for several days. Not this year, so all eyes will be on Father Christmas if he still has some bids and some disposable cash to allocate toward cryptocurrencies. Clearly, households are still on a tight budget with current inflation and energy prices. Expect to see ADA tread water and start flirting with $0.297 to the downside, break it and see the monthly S2 support come in at $0.28 to catch the break.
ADA/USD daily chart
Should a miracle still happen, for example, with a last-minute squeeze at the end of the US closing bell, that could just do the trick to push price action in Cardano above that low of January 17, 2021, at $0.324. This way, ADA is better positioned going into the weekend and would be set to rip higher throughout next week. The target price is $0.40, which would be a 22% gain.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Assessing chances of one last bear market rally for 2022
Bitcoin price is in a good place to trigger another bear market rally from a high-time frame perspective. This development, combined with the optimistic outlook seen in on-chain metrics, further strengthens the possibility of a happy ending to 2022.
Uniswap price could kick-start a 14% rally if it reclaims this level
Uniswap price has been following the broader market bullish cues over the last few days sustaining its rise from 48 hours ago. Although the sentiment seems to have shifted slightly, UNI holders can still book profits if the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) token climbs to this level.
ATOM price suggests bears are still in control for these reasons
Cosmos price is producing a countertrend rally after suffering a steep decline throughout the month. If market conditions persist, ATOM could wipe out newly established bullish positions. Key levels have been defined to gauge ATOM’s next potential move.
Cardano Price Prediction: A new yearly low before the bounce
Cardano price has suffered a vicious downtrend move throughout November. Ss price consolidates, the technicals suggest a bounce occurs while on-chain metrics hint that investors are considering securing profits sooner than later.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: These levels are ideal for Dollar cost averaging BTC after FTX crash
BTC has faced the brunt of many industry leaders or significant platforms going bust this year. From Terra’s implosion to FTX’s bankruptcy, the industry seems shaken from a psychological perspective. As investors, an unbiased look reveals that the macro bottom is just one 20% crash away. This forecast takes a fresh look at significant levels and anticipates other scenarios that may evolve for Bitcoin price.