- After six months of a downtrend, Cardano price eyes the $1 level having hit a daily high of $0.96.
- Data from crypto intelligence platform Santiment reveals crowd sentiment on Cardano hit its most positive level since mid-November 2021.
- Analysts predict a continuation of the Cardano price uptrend, fueling a bullish narrative among investors.
Cardano price is on track to break out as analytics at a leading crypto data firm predict a rally in ADA. Analysts believe Cardano price could hit $1 if a condition is met.
Cardano uptrend to continue as ADA crosses $0.95
Cardano price hit a daily high of $0.96, breaking into an uptrend today. Proponents believe the two significant drivers of Cardano’s price rally are the increasing number of apps and on-chain activity on the ADA network and the crowd sentiment.
Analysts at the crypto data intelligence platform Santiment observed that the sentiment among investors on Cardano price hit the highest level (positive) since November 2021. Typically, positive sentiment among investors is aligned with a price rally in the altcoin.
Analysts noted that Cardano had enjoyed a modest price rise over the last sessions, and traders have been awaiting a breakout in the altcoin.
Over the past month, 100,000 new wallets and 400 new projects joined the Cardano network, driving the adoption of the Ethereum-killer altcoin. Analysts at the GWW have identified a megaphone pattern in the Cardano price chart and observed ADA is underpinned by support and resistance.
Cardano crossed resistance at $0.93 before breaking out further, and the bulls have maintained the momentum. Analysts believe Cardano price could explode and cross $1 in the short term.
Analysts at @TrendRidersTR predicted the bounce in Cardano price on the 12-hour chart, and a bullish trend reversal is now confirmed. Analysts believe Cardano price breakout beyond $1 and a higher high is now imminent.
Another perfect bounce marked by our reversal signals.$ADA #RiderAlgo https://t.co/IDNG4mDafT pic.twitter.com/mHur44to28— Trend Rider (@TrendRidersTR) April 20, 2022
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
