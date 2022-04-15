Tether’s USDT and USD Coin have debuted on the Cardano blockchain through WingRiders DEX.

The arrival of leading stablecoins on the Cardano blockchain could drive a spike in on-chain activity and trade volume.

Analysts are bullish on Cardano, believing ADA price has huge upside potential.

Tether and USD Coin have arrived on the Cardano blockchain through WingRiders DEX. Charles Hoskinson, the founder of the Cardano blockchain platform, announced the arrival of the notable stablecoins.

Cardano price is ready to breakout

Stablecoins have existed in the Cardano ecosystem; however, the arrival of notable ones like USD Tether and USD Coin could drive higher on-chain activity. Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of Ethereum and the founder of Cardano, announced their arrival in a recent tweet.

Wingriders is one of the most exciting DEXes to launch on Cardano and now they are bringing stablecoins! https://t.co/Rpsl9znhyl — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) April 12, 2022

The decentralized exchange, WingRiders on Cardano has partnered with the Milkomeda Foundation, a Layer 2 Protocol on the mainnet. USDT and USDC would function as a safe haven and safeguard users’ assets against volatility in the crypto market.

There could be a spike in the number of investors on the Cardano network, following the arrival of USD Tether and USD Coin on the blockchain.

Leveraging Milkomeda’s sidechain, WingRiders has introduced the two stablecoins on Cardano.

Proponents believe as users bring their USDT and USDC to the Cardano ecosystem, there could be a spike in the on-chain activity in the altcoin.

Analysts have evaluated the Cardano price trend and observed that ADA tested its target at $1.26. Analysts consider a 26% downswing in Cardano price a healthy retracement and believe ADA has a huge upside potential.

Analysts identified an inverse head and shoulders pattern in the Cardano price chart and predicted a reversal in ADA’s downtrend. FXStreet analysts expect a 36% upswing in Cardano price.