Cardano price started its recovery as the Vasil hard fork draws closer, with increased activity on the project’s blockchain.

As investors await the June hard fork, the Cardano ecosystem has accumulated over $300 million in user funds.

Analysts believe Cardano could hit $1.70 as it continues its uptrend.

The Vasil hard fork is fast approaching, and the number of projects on the Cardano ecosystem has increased. Analysts have revealed a bullish outlook on Cardano as the altcoin begins its uptrend.

Cardano price begins recovery ahead of Vasil hard fork

Cardano price is on track to explode as Vasil hard fork draws close. The Cardano blockchain currently has nearly 900 projects under development, and activity on the network has exploded.

Nearly 44,800 Cardano wallet addresses hold over 6.79 billion ADA tokens, fueling a bullish narrative among investors. Transaction activity on the Cardano blockchain has increased with the rise in the number of holders and active wallet addresses.

The Vasil hard fork includes Cardano Improvement Proposal (CIP) 31, 32, 33 and 40. CIP 31 would allow dApps to access transactional output without spending or recreating them. This tackles the challenge of “one transaction per block,” a feature that received heavy criticism from dApp users.

CIP 32 will facilitate on-chain storage of data for Cardano users, decentralizing Ethereum-killer’s blockchain further. CIP-33 would reduce the usage of data on the network and increase the throughput of Cardano.

CIP 40 is the upgrade that would protect users from losing Cardano held as collateral.

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, is bullish on ADA as the ecosystem added 100,000 new addresses over the past month.

Analysts have evaluated the Cardano price trend and predicted a rally in the altcoin. FXStreet analysts identified a breakout from the head and shoulders pattern and set a target of $1.70 for the altcoin. Analysts presented the possibility of a deviation from the uptrend above the $1.60 hurdle. A daily close below $0.85 could trigger a trend reversal and lower Cardano price.