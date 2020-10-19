Cardano Price Analysis: ADA bulls in control, but the bears are waiting around the corner

- ADA currently faces resistance at the 100-day SMA before touching $0.12.
- Cardano’s 3-day chart shows that the price is on the verge of flashing the sell signal.
Between September 2 and September 23, the price of ADA dropped from $0.125 to $0.76. Following that, ADA bounced up from a healthy support line and jumped to $0.11, as of writing. The "Ethereum killer" is presently consolidating between 50-day SMA and 100-day SMA. The MACD shows positive bullish momentum, so further upward movement can be expected.
ADA/USD daily chart
However, before we get carried away, it should be noted that the price had previously faced rejection at the 100-day SMA ($0.114). As per IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP), the 100-day SMA corresponds with a strong resistance wall, wherein a little over 4,750 addresses had purchased 2 billion ADA. If the buyers manage to break above this barrier, the price should reach $0.12 before it encounters another moderate resistance level.
ADA IOMAP
The Flipside: An upcoming bearish correction?
According to the 3-day chart, the Cardano will be flashing the sell signal (green 9) in the TD sequential indicator after one day. As such, a downtrend could be expected when that signal gets flashed. However, the price has found support on the 50-bar SMA, which is an obstacle for the bears.
ADA/USD 3-day chart
To get a better understanding of the price movement, let’s refer to the IOMAP once again. It looks like there are two support walls at $0.101 and $0.94. These two support zones should be robust enough to absorb any selling pressure.
Key price levels to watch
The buyers will need to flip the 100-day SMA ($0.114) from resistance to support to venture into the $0.12 zone. That’s when the price will encounter another moderate resistance barrier. Breaking past that will take the price up to $0.13.
On the downside, the bears will need to deal with two support levels at $0.101 and $0.94. Breaking past the latter will take the price down to the 200-day SMA ($0.89).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
