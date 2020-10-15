Cardano Price Prediction: ADA eying up a potential bounce, according to technicals
The current market capitalization of Cardano is $3.3 billion, gaining around $500 million in the past week after a significant surge. The digital asset topped out at $0.114 but is showing bullish signs again after a brief and healthy consolidation period.
BlockOne launches new services for EOS to build more accessible blockchain-based solutions
The idea behind this new launch is to create EOSIO for Business. Block.one is committed to delivering several upgrades that will greatly improve the flexibility of EOSIO's consensus protocol. The official announcement paper states:
EOSIO for Business is here to help clients ensure their projects meet industry standards and stay on par with traditional non-blockchain technologies by providing access to the native knowledge of engineers and developers whose expertise supports and evolves projects.
Top 3 Gainers: BCH, BTT, and WAVES jump over 5% leading the crypto market recovery
The entire cryptocurrency market had a great week gaining close to $30 billion in market capitalization. Bitcoin and other major coins suffered a slight pullback; however, not all coins had a correction, here are the three top gainers of the past 24 hours.
Breaking: Facebook’s Libra onboards former HSBC executive in an attempt to revive the project
Libra, a cryptocurrency backed by Facebook has appointed Ian Jenkins, a former HSBC executive as the CFO of the digital payments system. HSBC is an investment banking company headquartered in London, United Kingdom.
ADA eying up a potential bounce, according to technicals
Crypto market presents long-awaited buy opportunity before new yearly highs
Lethargic trading seems to be crawling into the cryptocurrency market led by Bitcoin. However, it is essential to realize that some selected cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin Cash and NEO are in the green after gaining over 2% and 1.5%, respectively, on the day.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.