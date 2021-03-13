Cardano Price Analysis: ADA at threshold for a 71% move to $2

- Cardano is on the brink of a massive technical breakout after a period of consolidation.
- The short-term analysis shows that ADA is in the hands of the bulls based on the MACD.
- Selling pressure is likely to increase if the 50 SMA resistance holds, sabotaging the anticipated upswing.
Cardano has ignored widespread bearish calls and is setting the framework for a colossal breakout. The formation of a technical pattern on the 4-hour chart confirms the impending breakout. ADA is trading at $1.12 while bulls battle the hurdle highlighted by the 50 Simple Moving Average.
Cardano is on the verge of a symmetrical triangle breakout
Cardano has printed a symmetrical triangle on the 4-hour chart. The pattern has no bullish or bearish bias and is created by two converging trendlines. An upper trendline connects a series of lower highs while the other links ascending lows. These lines usually meet at a roughly equal point.
The triangle also signifies a period of consolidation before a breakout breakdown. A breakout occurs when the price jumps above the upper trendline. Triangles are known to have exact targets measured from the pattern’s highest to lowest points.
Cardano is getting ready for a massive liftoff to new record highs around $2. Meanwhile, the resistance at the 50 SMA must come down to pave the way for the potential upswing.
ADA/USD 4-hour chart
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has turned bullish after sending bearish signals for over two weeks. The MACD line (blue) cross above the signal line validates the call to buy. Moreover, recovery into the positive region (above the mean line) will cement the bulls’ position in the market.
Looking at the other side of the fence
It is essential to realize that a symmetrical triangle can also lead to massive losses if the price breaks below the lower trendline. If the 50 SMA resistance remains unshaken, selling pressure may rise, leading to a correction. On the downside, support is highlighted at $0.8, but Cardano will explore the levels downstream by more than 70% if this zone fails to hold.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin price is breaking out to new yearly highs
Litecoin has been trading in an uptrend for the past two weeks and has finally broken out of a key pattern on the 4-hour chart. LTC bulls face weak resistance ahead of a new 2021-high above $250.
ENJ ballistic uptrend continues despite weakening on-chain metrics
Enjin Coin seems to have ignored the numerous calls for a local top. The token has sprung above ascending trendline support and is nurturing another uptrend to new record highs. At the time of writing, ENJ is doddering at $2.12 after accruing over 18% in gains on the day.
Zcash to provide holders more privacy features, putting ZEC price in the spotlight for a 25% upswing
Zcash is looking forward to a revolutionary integration with THORChain to see its users access more privacy features. The network has over the years grown to become one of the go-to cryptocurrency projects when seeking anonymity.
A key level stands between VET’s completion of 130% bull rally
VeChain price shows an overwhelming bullish momentum that pushed it by more than 100% in under two weeks. Now, VET could surge another 13% if a critical level is breached.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.