Cardano price is ready for a rebound to new all-time highs

- Cardano price is contained inside a broadening wedge pattern on the daily chart.
- The digital asset has defended a key support level and aims for a significant rebound.
- ADA remains significantly bullish in the short and long-terms.
Cardano had a massive rally in 2021 and remained in a daily uptrend despite the recent sell-off. Now, after ADA bulls held a key support level, Cardano is ready for a new leg up, potentially to new all-time highs above $1.48.
Cardano price primed for a bounce to $1.6
Cardano price held the lower trendline support of the broadening wedge pattern and seems ready for a rebound towards the upper trendline. The long-term price target for the buyers will be $1.6, at the top of the pattern.
ADA/USD daily chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart adds a lot of credence to this theory as it shows no significant resistance levels above $1.2 and a robust support level between $1.13 and $1.16, which coincides with the lower trendline support of the wedge pattern.
ADA IOMAP chart
Losing the crucial support level of $1.13 would be a breakdown of the ascending broadening wedge pattern, which can drive Cardano price down to $0.7 in the long-term.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto risk appetite returns as Bitcoin cuts through $55,000
The cryptocurrency market has been sluggish over the past couple of weeks apart from selected altcoins which have continued to post double-digit gains, such as Enjin Coin (ENJ).
Ripple and Youtube will work together against XRP scams
Back in 2020, Ripple and its CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, sued Youtube because the platform wasn't enforcing its own rules against fake accounts conducting fake XRP giveaways.
Cosmos Price Prediction: ATOM seeks 30% upswing if it can pass key barrier
Cosmos has been trading sideways for the past two weeks. The digital asset is trading between two key levels that will determine the price action of ATOM for the next month.
MATIC Price Forecast: Polygon explodes to new all-time highs ahead of Coinbase listing
Matic Network, most recently rebranded to Polygon will be listed on Coinbase alongside Skale and Sushi. Coinbase Ventures actually own MATIC tokens from a 2019 investment but stated that it doesn't plan to sell for the foreseeable future.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.