Lorenzo Stroe Lorenzo Stroe

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA struggles to recover and must hold key support to prevent 16% correction

Cryptos |
  • Cardano price is contained inside a descending triangle pattern.
  • Bulls must hold a key support trendline to avoid a significant fall.
  • On the other hand, ADA could also be on its way to new all-time highs.

Cardano has been trading sideways for the past week and must defend a critical support level yet again. Failure to stay above this point would lead ADA into a significant pullback below $1. 

Cardano price at risk of a 16% drop

Cardano has formed a descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart. Buyers must hold the crucial support trendline at $1.10 to avoid a 16% pullback towards $0.90. 

ada price

ADA/USD 4-hour chart

At the same time, this would also confirm a breakdown from the ascending broadening wedge pattern on the daily chart, which has a lower price target at $0.80.

 ada price

ADA/USD daily chart

To invalidate the bearish outlook, Cardano must climb above $1.10 convincingly. A breakout above $1.17 would lead Cardano price towards a high of $1.35 from the descending triangle pattern formed on the 4-hour chart. 

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

ETH freefall looms in the wake of rejection under $1,900

ETH freefall looms in the wake of rejection under $1,900

Ethereum is trading at $1,780 following a recent rejection from levels slightly under $1,900. The correction is dimming the investors' hope that Ether will hit $2,000 in the short-term.

More Ethereum News

ENJ bulls at crossroads after hitting a local top

ENJ bulls at crossroads after hitting a local top

Enjin Coin price seems to have hit a brick wall and suggests depletion of bullish momentum. Now, ENJ is at an inflection point as both the buyers and sellers fight to take control.

More Enjin Coin News

Zilliqa Price Forecast: ZIL could skyrocket 60% as it slices through a critical level

Zilliqa Price Forecast: ZIL could skyrocket 60% as it slices through a critical level

Zilliqa price has broken out of a bullish consolidation pattern suggesting a potential 60% upswing shortly. However, a specific technical indicator’s sell signal hints that this uptrend will not be a walk in the park.

More Zilliqa News

DOT tumbles from $40 amid multiple sell signals

DOT tumbles from $40 amid multiple sell signals

Polkadot had sustained the uptrend after the recent support at $32.25. Although the uptrend targeted new record highs, DOT failed to break above the hurdle at $40. A correction is ongoing amid rising selling pressure.

More Polkadot News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location