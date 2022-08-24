- Avalanche price action turns into zombie mode after the eight-day selloff.
- AVAX price counts on a double motor for support.
- Expect a continuation of the grind higher before potential violent selloff once double-support defaults.
Avalanche (AVAX) price is recovering from an uppercut that would even floor the all-time great Mohammed Ali, as AVAX traders got crushed. Luckily for them, a double layer of support trading higher by the day is there to catch any falling price action should another blow occur. AVAX price should now keep trading higher, but it will only take one big bearish element or tail risk to breach that double support and see a falling knife unfolding.
AVAX price on target to make 33% profit against 40% losses
Avalanche price has undergone quite a big selloff these past three weeks as traders took their profits since mid-August as the end of the summer rally showed its first signals. Although the move was quite substantial, with a 26% decline from the high of August to where AVAX price is trading at the time of writing, support is still very much there. That floor level contains the 55-day Simple Moving Average this is not trading alongside the trading action with intraday moves above and below it daily, together with that green ascending trend line from June 19 that is due for a third confirmation test.
AVAX price looks to withstand the turmoils of the global markets and could grind higher still, with the first target of the monthly R1 resistance level at $28. Expect to see some profit taking and a small fade once that is broken to the upside, offering room for the next leg up towards $30.87. That is the high of August, and could see some nervousness with fears of a double top rejection, but once cleared, AVAX price should reach the monthly R2 at $32.60 near the beginning of September.
AVAX/USD Daily chart
Risk to the downside for AVAX price is quite easily identified: a break of those two supportive elements. The green ascending trend line only holds one clear test for support on July 13, and could be easily broken should a bearish element materialize on top of the current already inflated tail risks. Once Avalanche price action resides below those supports, expect a quick drop towards $13.75 and the low of 2022.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC indecisiveness halts recovery plans for major altcoins
Bitcoin price continues to consolidate inside another tight range with no directional bias in sight. This development has caused many altcoins to explode, while Ethereum and Ripple continue to wait for a BTC cue.
Shiba Inu price mulls over the next 50% rally
Shiba Inu price seems to be back at square one after undoing its recent yet explosive rally. This development comes as Bitcoin price also tumbled down from $25,000. However, the meme coin is likely to provide another opportunity before triggering an aggressive rally.
Why digital euro could destroy Ripple’s XRP, brace for impact
Ripple’s XRP is a leading altcoin used for cross-border payment settlement. The rise of central bank digital currencies (CBDC) and a potential ban on stablecoins, poses a risk for XRP’s adoption and utility.
Apecoin price underpinned as traders await Friday for their next move
Apecoin (APE) price action is set to pop a little higher as traders try to eke out those last gains before facing that catalyst on Friday afternoon with the Jackson Hole symposium.
Bitcoin: Distribution cycle reaches its first target, here's what to expect next
A period of controlled selling has kick-started and is currently approaching short-term support levels. A minor relief rally might occur – before the next leg down to inefficiencies and liquidity. The current down move has broken significant levels that could trigger a massive sell-off in the future.