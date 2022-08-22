AVAX price eyes 22% crash after recent breakdown

- AVAX price has broken below an ascending parallel channel, hinting at a sell-off.
- Investors can expect a 22% crash to $17.58, but bulls could prematurely reverse the dip around the $20.16 barrier.
- A daily candlestick close above $25.47 will invalidate the bearish thesis for Avalanche.
AVAX price has denoted an end of its uptrend after nearly two months of up-only movement. This development comes after the recent Bitcoin price crash, which has also caused many altcoins to suffer.
AVAX price ready to nosedive
AVAX price racked up 126% in gains between June 19 and August 8. This massive run-up that set a swing high at $30.98 was in the form of higher highs and higher lows. Connecting trend lines to these swing points reveals an ascending parallel channel.
On August 18, AVAX price consolidated around the $25.47 support level for a moment before crashing nearly 20%. This nosedive pushed the altcoin to produce a bearish breakout of the ascending parallel channel.
Now, AVAX price hovers around the $22.43 support floor and could theoretically crash 22% to reach its target at $17.58. However, buyers at the $20.16 support floor could stop this sell-off prematurely and potentially trigger a reversal.
Another scenario that market participants need to be mindful of is the throwback to the four-hour fair value gap at $25.32 before a crash to $20.16 or $17.58. In such a case, the short-sellers would be at an advantage as the potential gain would go from 24% to 30%.
AVAX/USDT 12-hour chart
On the other hand, if AVAX price flips the $25.47 resistance level, it will not only recover inside the ascending parallel channel but will also invalidate the bearish thesis. In such a case, the re-ignition of the rally could see Avalanche revisit the $30.20
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Tezos price hints at steepening recent crash through retest of $1.33
Tezos Price has collected liquidity resting above $1.95 and $1.66 levels, as discussed in the previous article. Now, investors can look at the liquidity resting below July swing lows and equal lows formed at $1.33. If a recovery rally takes place first, then investors can expect ...
AVAX price eyes 22% crash after recent breakdown
AVAX price has denoted an end of its uptrend after nearly two months of up-only movement. This development comes after the recent Bitcoin price crash, which has also caused many altcoins to suffer. AVAX price racked up 126% in gains between June 19 and August 8.
UK embraces stablecoin regulation, financial watchdogs wait and watch
UK’s crypto industry gave regulators new powers over stablecoins, payments-focused crypto assets. It remains unclear how financial watchdogs will interpret rules; regulation remains key to the UK’s post-Brexit economic strategy.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu has potential to beat the slump
Ethereum whales hold on to their Shiba Inu holdings worth over $163 million, fueling bullish sentiment among SHIB holders. Despite massive profit-taking when SHIB hit the $0.00001732, large wallet investors have a bullish outlook on the meme coin.
Bitcoin: Distribution cycle reaches its first target, here's what to expect next
A period of controlled selling has kick-started and is currently approaching short-term support levels. A minor relief rally might occur – before the next leg down to inefficiencies and liquidity. The current down move has broken significant levels that could trigger a massive sell-off in the future.