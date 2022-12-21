- Bitcoin price sees traders flirting with $17,000 on Wednesday.
- BTC fades a bit with some profit-taking, while overall, the rally has more legs to go.
- With equities in the green, more tailwinds should help BTC to plant a bullish flag above $17,000 soon.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is seeing bulls flirting with the psychological $17,000 level to the upside after the good trading day on Tuesday. Unfortunately, BTC bulls could not close above there, and a small fade unfolded, although no big selloff occurred. Expect this to be a small pause along the way as soon as Bitcoin bulls can pierce through the psychological level and reclaim the area above there, turning $17,000 into much-needed support.
BTC could be seen adding $600 in a matter of a day
Bitcoin price finally came back from the dead after another sell-off last week. Traders, though, are not being scared that easily anymore as most of them are getting accustomed to the very volatile year of trading, seeing their beloved cryptocurrencies often getting slaughtered by the stronger US Dollar. On Tuesday, BTC was able to break above $17,000 but unfortunately could not close above it as profit-taking occurred, which kept going during the ASIA PAC session on Wednesday.
BTC is at the time of writing continuing this small profit-taking, fading below a 1% decline. If bulls can keep their act together, helped by the subdued Relative Strength Index (RSI), more upside looks granted. Certainly, as a calmer and low-volume moment of the year is set to kick in, a grind above $17,000 could provide enough support even to tick $17,600 by Friday if the US session can erase the current fade.
BTC/USD daily chart
A bit disturbing to see is that not one asset is making big moves that could trigger a domino effect. This could make traders nervous, further limiting their positions, which would not be enough to halt this fade. In that case, the Bitcoin downtrend would get more legs and start flirting with a break at $16,020.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
