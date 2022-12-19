- Bitcoin price sees tailwinds coming in from equities and a weaker US Dollar.
- BTC could see the bearish sentiment being countered and even overtaken by bulls.
- Expect to see $17,000 later this week in a mild grind higher.
Bitcoin (BTC) price was trading mostly sideways over the weekend as bulls were able to refrain bears from touching base again at $16,000. With the unofficial last week of trading starting, BTC sees tailwinds coming in from several angles as bulls are putting a floor underneath the price action. Expect to see a mild grind higher if this sentiment continues to wither throughout the week for the big cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin sees some buying interest arising
Bitcoin price is getting underpinned after a very muted weekend where bears and bulls were quite balanced. As the dust settled over the weekend after the most eventful week of 2022 in terms of central bankers, bulls are getting the chance to thrive in a much calmer market. After a really busy week, most central bankers will already be shopping for Christmas, so the real market-moving elements should decrease this week.
Bitcoin sees some support and tailwinds coming in from equities in the green on Monday, while the US Dollar is substantially weakening, flirting with the highs of past Friday in the EUR/USD price action. These two elements are triggering some buying in risk assets across the board. If this sentiment continues, expect BTC to grind higher toward $17,000 in the coming days.
BTC/USD daily chart
Risk to the downside comes with these two supportive tailwinds that could easily flip into headwinds should a selloff occur. If the stock markets start to sell off, that will go hand-in-hand with a stronger US Dollar, making it a double whammy of bearish pressures BTC is facing. A dip towards $16,400 would materialise, with a big risk of follow-through towards $16,020 as a magnet pulling price action down.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
