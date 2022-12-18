- Bitcoin price slips as all gains get erased during the week.
- BTC could slide further as the global outlook turns negative.
- With more negative headlines from several corners, it looks rather likely that $16,020 is up for another test.
Bitcoin (BTC) price results from a very violent week regarding economic data and central bank speakers. Even without those elements, BTC has no reason to rally substantially higher as the global market situation on its own is deteriorating quite rapidly. Several news outlets and newspapers are reporting massive layoffs in the banking industry, and tech giants have already confirmed job cuts that mount over a million people out of a job worldwide. The Covid pandemic is spreading like rapid fire throughout China, threatening to halt the world's biggest producer again.
BTC is in no Christmas mood at all
Bitcoin price is the sum of all the factors that are currently making the top headlines in the world: Covid building body count in China, job cuts in all developed economies, Ukraine unresolved with the threat of nuclear bombs still imminent, inflation and energy prices still highly elevated, more common families near the brink of poverty because of those massive energy bills…. These are just a few headlines and themes that have dominated 2022. This week almost seemed pivotal, as if all these issues would get solved in just one week, as bulls ventured to go long BTC on the break of the 55-day Simple Moving Average at $18,000.
However, BTC has been sliding back lower as the reality was still there after a lower but elevated US inflation number. Several central bankers this week came with the same message and warning that the start of the new year does not mean that suddenly we get a clean slate and get to start all over again. These issues will be there on January 1st, and with that narrative, BTC is set to drop further towards $16,020 with the risk of seeing investors turning their backs again from cryptocurrencies; Risk comes with a max 20% decline towards $12,536, which is the next solid technical support level, bringing BTC below $14,000.
BTC/USD weekly chart
The positive side of this is that a recession looks inevitable, which means that demand for commodities should start to diminish and see oil, copper and gas decline under falling demand. That, in its turn, is good news for households that will see the energy bill drop further and open up the disposable budget. Of course, a portion then can be relocated again towards investments, which is good news for cryptocurrencies, with BTC set to see an inflow of fresh investors by the middle of next year. Some pre-position in the first weeks of 2023 could bring Bitcoin price up towards $20,000 on the back of that motivation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance auditor Mazars suspends proof-of-reserves services for all crypto exchanges, here’s what this means
Binance crypto exchnage announced its auditor Mazars has suspended its services, including proof-of-reserves for other cryptocurrency exchanges KuCoin and Crypto.com. Mazars's report for Binance was being labeled “an audit,” by CEO Changpeng Zhao on Twitter. This raised concerns in the crypto community. Interestingly, audit firm Armanino recently ended its crypto audit practice after being named in lawsuit for their work with FTX exchange.
Ethereum Shanghai hard fork could trigger mass sell-off in the altcoin, here’s what to expect
Ethereum Shanghai hard fork’s tentative deadline is March 2023. The outlook on the second-largest altcoin by market capitalization remains bullish and a Santa Claus rally is expected.
Cardano price hits red alert as a near two-year low gets printed
ADA is pulling out all the registers and issuing distress signals to the markets. Traders are exiting, call it even an exodus if you want, from their long positions in risk assets.
Ripple bounces though upside looks rather thin as bearish pressure rebuilds
Ripple price dropped lower on the back of super Thursday, where several central banks issued warnings. XRP dropped to find support as the outlook for 2023 remains grim.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.