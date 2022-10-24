Otherside metaverse, connected to the Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem is set to launch its beta game in 2023.

The game titled ‘The Persistent World’ is similar to Roblox, a virtual universe where players program and play games.

Blue chip NFTs and metaverse tokens have been on a consistent decline in the ongoing bear market.

Otherside metaverse, a massive virtual world is developing an online multiplayer game similar to Roblox. Greg Solano, co-founder of Yuga Labs, the creator of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection announced the launch of The Persistent World beta game in 2023.

Otherside metaverse’s game set to launch in 2023

Greg Solano, co-founder of Yuga Labs, told Punk6529 in an interview that the Otherside metaverse game “The Persistent World,” is expected to launch in 2023. Players will have access to the beta version of the game in the beginning of 2023 and its features are similar to multiplayer virtual world game Roblox.

The game is expected to draw on the success of Roblox platform. As of October 10, 2022, Roblox has 5.7 million users at its all-time peak usage. There are 9.5 million developers and over 40 million games on Roblox. About 67% of the game's players are under the age of 16.

The Creator of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, Yuga Labs has a different game development process when compared to traditional publishers. The team is moving fast to bring in NFT holders as de facto Otherside testers.

Wylie Aronow, co-founder of Yuga Labs was quoted as saying:

I think we're doing things in contrast to the way a lot of gaming companies would do things, starting with the iterative development of the game itself. Typically, what you would see is you'd maybe get a teaser, a few months later you get a trailer, three years later, you get a game.

Yuga Labs has plans to reveal Otherside metaverse to users through multiple “trips” where individuals explore sections of the upcoming virtual world.

Blue-chip NFT projects and metaverse tokens bite the dust

Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Nansen, metaverse and gaming-related NFTs are the top underperformers in the broader NFT market. To accurately track the activities of gaming and metaverse-related NFTs, Nansen created the Gaming-50 and Metaverse-20 index.

The Gaming-50 index is down 69% and the Metaverse-20 index is down 38%. These indices are calculated daily and rebalanced every thirty days, making thembenchmarks for the industry’s performance.

Diving into the blue-chip NFT collections that constitute the index, Nansen analysts note that the carnage is worse than it looks.

Otherdeeds NFT collection, one of the most popular NFT projects, is the key to claiming land in the Otherside. The collection experienced a full-blown capitulation this week, finally breaking a 1.6 ETH floor price that had held for months and falling as low as 1.13 ETH.