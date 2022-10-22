- The payment giant Ripple and the US regulator Securities and Exchange Commission have filed reply briefs to each other's motions for summary judgment.
- Both parties are speaking about the parts of the briefs they want redacted and filed exhibits.
- Analysts believe if XRP price crosses the $0.55 level, it would witness a bullish trend reversal.
Payment giant Ripple inched closer to victory in its battle against US regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On October 21, Stuart Alderoty, Ripple general counsel confirmed on Twitter that they finally have the William Hinman speech and documents after eighteen months and six court orders.
Ripple counsel confirms that Hinman documents are procured
The speech of William Hinman, Former Director of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Corporation Finance and related documents are now in the custody of Ripple counsel.
Stuart Alderoty, Ripple general counsel confirmed that documents including the Hinman speech where the former SEC executive comments on Ethereum’s status as a non-security, are now in their possession. After eighteen months and six court orders of requesting the possession of these documents, counsel now have access to it.
Alderoty was quoted as saying,
It was well worth the fight to get them. I’ve always felt good about our legal arguments, and I feel even better now. I always felt bad about the SEC’s tactics, and I feel even worse about them now.
The counsel fought over documents related to the 2018 speech by Hinman to prove a point in Ripple’s defense. The financial regulator pulled out all the stops to keep the documents out of the discussion and out of Ripple counsel’s possession, however the situation has changed.
With access to the speech and related documents, the defense is ready to reclaim software giant Ripple’s position as winner of the lawsuit. The latest update in the SEC v. Ripple case is that both parties have filed reply briefs to each other's motions for summary judgment. They also filed numerous exhibits and discussed the parts of briefs that they want redacted.
Proponents argue that software giant Ripple is in a strong position; details of the briefs are scheduled to be made public on Monday. @FeraSY1, crypto analyst and trader believes XRP price could regain its bullish momentum and witness a trend reversal if the altcoin crosses the $0.55 level.
XRP-USDT price chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
