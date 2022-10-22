- At a surprise session of the 90th Interpol General Assembly in New Delhi, Interpol unveiled the first ever metaverse specifically designed for law enforcement.
- The metaverse allows registered users to tour a virtual facsimile of the Interpol General Secretariat headquarters in Lyon, France.
- Interpol police force and take immersive training courses in forensic investigation and other policing capabilities in the metaverse.
The Interpol metaverse is now fully operational and offers registered users several benefits like virtual copy of the headquarters in France and the ability to interact with officers. The global police force is ready to receive training and boost their policing capabilities in the metaverse.
Interpol metaverse is here, global police force joins virtual world
A virtual world where aspects of the real world are mimicked using technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), AI, social media and cryptocurrencies is the metaverse. Just as users browse the internet, they can “live” to a certain degree in the virtual world of the metaverse.
At the 90th Interpol General Assembly in New Delhi, the global police force unveiled the metaverse specifically designed for law enforcement worldwide. The Interpol metaverse is provided through a secure cloud, ensuring its neutrality.
Jürgen Stock, Interpol Secretary General was quoted as saying:
For many, the Metaverse seems to herald an abstract future, but the issues it raises are those that have always motivated INTERPOL – supporting our member countries to fight crime and making the world, virtual or not, safer for those who inhabit it.
Stock assured users that Interpol is entering a new world in the metaverse but the commitment remains the same.
In a follow-up panel discussion, Interpol announced the creation of an expert group on the metaverse to represent the concerns of law enforcement on the global stage. Interpol’s objective is to secure the new virtual world by design.
Registered users can tour a virtual facsimile of the Interpol General Secretariat headquarters in Lyon, France. There are no geographical or physical boundaries and users can interact with officers via their avatars.
The global police force can take training in forensic investigation and boost their policing capabilities through the Interpol metaverse.
