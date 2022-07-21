- Tesla sells 75% of its BTC holdings for an average price of $29,000.
- Bitcoin price has not yet shown a correlation to the sudden bearish news.
- Invalidation of the bullish macro thesis remains at $13,880.
Tesla has reportedly sold 75% of its BTC holdings as the company faced Q2 cashflow constrictions. The innovative electric-powered car company sold over $950 million worth of their Bitcoin holdings for an average price of $29,000.
Bitcoin price is unnfased by Elon
CEO Elon Musk attributed Tesla's lack of cash flow to manufacturing stalemates due to the coronavirus pandemic in Shanghai. He also re-assured his confidence in Bitcoin, saying he "intends to buy more in the future."
Bitcoin price currently auctions at $22,400. The Bitcoin price has sparsely reacted to the bearish news as the uptrend channel has been breached in intra-hour time frames.
BTC/USDT 2-Week Chart
Although fundamentalists may have mathematical theories on Tesla's future impact on the original peer-to-peer crypto, the technicals are still bullishly intact. The Bitcoin market cap remains over one trillion.
From an Elliot Wave perspective, Bitcoin maintains its bullish macro stance. $13,880 is the invalidation level to call it quits. If $13,880 were to get touched, the entire macro count would be in jeopardy, and a bear market targeting the coronavirus lows at $3,500 could ensue.
In the following video, FXStreet analysts deep dive into the price action of Bitcoin, analyzing key levels in the market:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
