- Bitcoin-British pound sterling volume surges on major exchanges amid questions of hedging demand.
- Whales could be preventing BTC price from progressing to the upside with their selling activities.
- The ongoing price correction below $19,000 might fade at $18,500, but Bitcoin price will remain in the woods.
Bitcoin price appears to be playing games with investors in move that see price action repeatedly undermined. Earlier in the week, the flagship cryptocurrency jumped to $20,200 but immediately snapped out of the northbound move to test support at $18,500.
A second weekly bullish candle on Wednesday tagged $19,500 before bears demanded a slice of the cake. Bitcoin price must reclaim its support at $19,000 to keep off potential bear aggression amid fears of declines extending to the key June lows at $17,650.
Bitcoin-Sterling trading volume pumps while BTC price struggles
The Bitcoin-British pound sterling (BTC/GBP) pair has been recording increased volumes amid questions of whether investors are buying crypto as a way of hedging against the battered fiat currency. The BTC/GBP pair is tradable on several exchanges, including Bitfinex and Bistamp.
However, it is not clear what could be driving the volume. Analysts remain divided over what could be the cause, with some citing hedging while others are fronting a growing desire to capitalize on volatility.
The pound continues to wade in murky waters after posting a record low of $1.0350 on September 26. At the time, the BTC/GDP pair recorded a whopping $881 million in volume – 12 times the usual $70 million daily average. Pressure may continue mounting on the pound due to tax-cut proposals and rising inflation.
#Bitcoin volumes against #GBP were US$881m yesterday (US$70m average), when a FIAT currency is threatened, investors start to favour Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/Q3pXJTDHWZ— James Butterfill (@jbutterfill) September 27, 2022
Bitcoin price has yet to show signs of an immediate recovery, which brings into doubt the idea that the BTC/GDB pair’s volume is soaring because investors are buying crypto for hedging purposes. Besides, Glassnode’s on-chain metric on addresses’ stats shows that Bitcoin whales are on a selling spree.
Bitcoin Number of Addresses with Balance ≥ 1,000
Since August 14, addresses holding 1,000 and more BTC have decreased by 27, from 2,146 to 2,119. This could mean that there is still a bigger exodus of investors with a low-risk appetite, probably because of the strict economic measures governments globally are putting in place to fight inflation.
BTC/USD eight-hour chart
A descending trendline drawn from the Bitcoin price peak of $25,000 in August affirms the tight bearish clasp. The last time (September 12) BTC price paced above the line, bears stepped in at $22,500 and a drop to $18,500 followed. If the trend line is left undefended now, its continuing pullback could see losses eyeing $17,650 (June support)
All eyes are glued to the bulls’ ability to keep Bitcoin price above $19,000. A daily close on top of the 50-day SMA and, by extension, the seller congestion at $19,500 could flip Bitcoin price’s short-term narrative bullish for a gradual move beyond $20,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Forecast: A checklist for the next rally
XRP price has shown incredible buying pressure after a dip into the $0.381 to $0.433 demand zone. A recovery above $0.464 could ignite the next run-up, but ideally, a retest of $0.397 could be a good place to be a bull.
Shiba Inu: It’s more dump than pump as SHIB burning rate drops 88%
Shiba Inu price seems nowhere close to bringing its year-long downtrend to an end. Although the second-largest cryptocurrency rebounded from support at $0.000007150 in June, its uptrend was rejected at $0.00001801 in mid-August.
Cardano price remains still after Vasil hard fork, what’s next?
ADA has remained neutral despite the blockchain undergoing a massive upgrade this week via the Vasil hard fork. This update is multi-faceted and brings a host of improvements to the so-called “Ethereum-killer”, including transaction throughput.
MATIC price could crash 20% if bulls buckle under pressure
MATIC price prepares for a volatile move as it continues to consolidate for nearly ten days. This development could result in a bearish move, especially if the immediate support level is breached.
Bitcoin makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price takes the first step to recovery but needs solid confirmation that will arrive after a flip of the $19,539 level into a support floor. After a successful flip, investors could expect a move up to an intermediate hurdle at $20,737.