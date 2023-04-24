Bitcoin price action from 2019 hints what could happen to BTC in 2023

- Bitcoin price action over the last few weeks resembles the one seen in 2019.
- If the history from 2019 repeats, BTC could be coiling up for a massive upswing.
- Investors need to pay close attention to the $25,000 to $24,000 level, a retest of which could be a perfect place for accumulation.
Today we’re going to be taking a quick look at Bitcoin price and how it plays a major role in directing where the markets go. A repeating price fractal hints that the recent retracement could be setting the stage for a massive bull run for cryptocurrencies.
Also read: Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC bears manifest a 30% crash?
Bitcoin price action similarities between 2019 and 2023
The conclusion of hash rate wars in 2018 saw Bitcoin price crash from roughly $6,000 to $3,000. This sudden drop formed a local bottom for BTC, which was followed by 107 days of consolidation.
This consolidation ended on April 1, when Bitcoin price shot up and formed a bullish divergence on the daily chart. The setup was followed by a 173% upswing in the next two months, which pushed BTC to form a local top at $13,880.
In 2023, a similar setup has formed, indicating that the ongoing coiling up is likely to lead to a similar outlook. While a 173% upswing is unlikely, investors can expect Bitcoin price to push deeper into the weekly Bearish Breaker area, extending from $29,247 to $41,273.
The likely targets are the midpoint of the said breaker at $35,260 and the range high at $41,273.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
For more information on Bearish Breaker setup, read this: Where will the 2023 crypto bull rally top? – ICT
As detailed above, this run-up has two potential scenarios on how it could play out:
- A continued uptrend to $35,260 and $41,273 levels.
- A retracement to two crucial levels at $25,205 and $24,303 followed by a run-up to the $35,260 and $41,273 levels. As seen, the second scenario will allow sidelined buyers an opportunity to accumulate BTC.
Important reads
Weekly recap: Whales drive ADA, AXS investors grow, memecoins and 420, Bitcoin dominance rate meets resistance
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Ethereum price pauses its plummet, here’s what ETH holders can expect next
XRP price reveals Ripple bulls big picture plans for holders and it includes 50% rally
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin price and LTC holders stuck in dilemma as third halving nears
Litecoin price is stuck between two critical barriers that has trapped its volatility and kept it low. A recovery above $95.75 will be key if bulls want LTC to head northbound. A daily candlestick close below $73.40 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Can this Dogecoin price pattern pull DOGE out of the dump and trigger 50% move?
Dogecoin price shows a W pattern formation of the three-day chart and hints at a bullish future. However, DOGE holders have already suffered a loss after the dog-themed crypto failed to pump on April 20 (420).
Shiba Inu price primed for 20% rally as SHIB seizes opportunity after Dogecoin’s failure
Shiba Inu price has grabbed sell stops below $0.0000101, signaling a potential reversal. Investors can expect SHIB to trigger a 22% ascent if this outlook plays out. A decisive flip of the $0.0000101 level will invalidate the bullish thesis for the meme coin.
XRP price reveals Ripple bulls big picture plans for holders and it includes 50% rally
XRP price has been hovering inside a larger range, as mentioned in previous publications. The recent bull rally pushed it to retest the range high. However, as momentum exhausted and investors resorted to profit-taking, the gains came undone, and Rippl returned to the mean.
Bitcoin: BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet.