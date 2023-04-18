- Bitcoin price shows a clear sign of exhaustion after the recent 4% slump.
- A minor pullback to retest the breaker could trigger a 30% crash for BTC.
- A daily candlestick close above $30,540 will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Bitcoin price shows a loss of bullish momentum, and it could be due to investors booking profits. Since BTC has produced a lower low, this move could trigger a notorious slide, catching late bulls off-guard.
Read more: Assessing the local top for Bitcoin price from a macro perspective
Bitcoin price prepares for a big move down
Bitcoin price has set up a bearish breaker on the four-hour chart. As explained previously, this setup contains two higher highs, which paints the illusion of an uptrend, inviting more bulls to join. However, as the price slides and produces a lower low, these early investors are now trapped and looking for an exit.
As the asset’s price pulls back and retests the last down candlestick between the higher highs, it faces immense selling pressure. This retest can be a good entry point for bears.
For Bitcoin price, the bearish breaker extends from $30,539 to $30,244, so a retest of the lower limit could be a good place for shorting BTC. But investors could choose to sell their holdings earlier at the $30,000 psychological level.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
While things are looking gloomy for Bitcoin price, a swift move above the $30,000 psychological level will be the first sign of bearish weakness. If this move continues to propel BTC higher and produces a daily candlestick close above $30,540, it will invalidate the bearish thesis.
A confirmation of the bullish outlook will arrive when Bitcoin price produces a higher high and tags the next critical hurdle at $32,661.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price pulling back after a 50% rally means this for the crypto market
Bitcoin price has gained significantly throughout the last couple of weeks, but by the looks of it, the green candle streak might be coming to an end. On-chain data highlights that while on the surface, the crypto market is still bullish, signs of potential selling are becoming evident when delved deeper.
This is why pro-XRP lawyer believes the SEC will lose the Ripple lawsuit
Pro-Ripple lawyer, John Deaton, says that he believes the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will lose the case against Ripple as it builds up its regulatory clampdown against the cryptocurrency industry.
Solana price might not play in bulls' favor despite Grayscale SOL Trust launch
Solana price has been following Bitcoin’s cues to chart gains over the last week. While analysts are seeing potential in the asset for another leg of green candles, on-chain data is suggesting otherwise.
Axie Infinity price eyes 30% gain as investor interest for AXS grows
Axie Infinity price (AXS) has been recording higher highs and higher lows since the first week of March as the bulls maintain the lead. The price action has set AXS to consolidate along an uptrend line delivering more gains for investors.
Bitcoin: What to expect from BTC after overcoming $30,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown no signs of slowing down as it continues to climb higher at a steady pace after the recent US Consumer Price Index (CPI) noted a decline from 6% to 5%. This outlook caused BTC to spike higher in the short term but noted a continued uptick in the next few days.