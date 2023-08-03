Litecoin price hits August low after halving event, reaction differs from Bitcoin

Share:

Litecoin price plunged to its August low of $85.78 in the aftermath of the block reward halving event, the opposite reaction of BTC halvings.

While Litecoin and Bitcoin halvings are considered similar events, LTC price nosedived nearly 10% in response to the halving of the mining reward.

As opposed to Bitcoin’s response to the BTC halving narrative, two consecutive Litecoin halvings have turned out to be 'buy the rumor, sell the news' events.

Litecoin (LTC), one of the largest altcoins in the crypto ecosystem, went through a halving event on August 2 in which the mining reward per block was slashed in half. Contrary to popular expectation, Litecoin price plummeted in response to the event, dropping to a fresh monthly low of $85.61.

Litecoin price declined post LTC halving event

The Litecoin halving event was followed by a steep decline in LTC price on Binance. Litecoin dropped from its Wednesday high of $94.50 to its August low of $85.61. In the days leading up to the halving, there was a significant accumulation of LTC tokens by large wallet investors.

Interestingly, while whales engaged in profit-taking that drove LTC price lower post the event, the token went through a distribution phase. Investors holding less than 10 LTC tokens, scooped up more of the altcoin, while large wallet investors engaged in selling.

Litecoin redistribution through the halving

Wallets holding less than 10 LTC and those with between 1,000 and 100,000 LTC tokens scooped up the Litecoin distributed by large wallet investors. In this manner, LTC was absorbed by demand among different segments of market participants, limiting the price drop under 10%.

While the halving is typically considered a bullish catalyst for Bitcoin and Litecoin, the narrative has changed for LTC over the past two halvings. Analysts at Santiment evaluated the previous LTC halving and the most recent one, concluding that the asset hit a peak weeks before the halving event and the mining reward slashing drove traders to “buy the news, sell the rumor” activity.

The halving event for Litecoin is, therefore, not a bullish catalyst, like it is for Bitcoin. This separates Litecoin from Bitcoin, despite several similarities between cycles and narratives of the two tokens.

At the time of writing, LTC price trades at $86.02, making its way to the psychological barrier of $90 that acted as key support for the altcoin throughout July.