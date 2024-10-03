Bitcoin researcher notes odd behavior from creator Satoshi Nakamoto in May 2009.

The expert believes Satoshi tested how 51% attacks would work on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Mike Novogratz believes options trading on Bitcoin ETFs could be the next bullish catalyst for BTC.

BTC edges slightly lower and hovers above $60,000 on Thursday.

Bitcoin (BTC) edges slightly lower on Thursday, consolidating this week’s sharp correction and trading close to the psychologically important $60,000 level. The crypto community has discussed the likelihood and impact of a 51% attack on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Bitcoin holders debated on X about the implication of an attack on the BTC blockchain as Layer 2 and Layer 3 protocols are launched. A Bitcoin historian and researcher studied the BTC hashrate chart and concluded that it is likely that creator Satoshi Nakamoto tested a 51% attack on the blockchain.

Bitcoin blockchain may have seen a 51% attack in the Satoshi era

The Satoshi era was a time when Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto was active online. The researcher behind the X handle @w_s_bitcoin shared evidence of changes in Bitcoin hashrate in May 2009 and observed that with over 75% of the hashrate at the time, Nakamoto was likely testing how 51% attacks would work on the Bitcoin blockchain.

More odd behavior seen on #Bitcoin from Satoshi in May 2009. With over 75% of the hashrate at the time, my best guess is that he was testing out how 51% attacks would actually work...by 51% attacking the network a few times throughout this week from the 19th to the 25th. pic.twitter.com/3uDN19EpOR — Wicked (@w_s_bitcoin) September 29, 2024

Hashrate data shows that Bitcoin’s creator likely launched 51% attacks a few times throughout the week from May 19 to 25, 2009. This is key to Bitcoin holders since a test on the network may have answered questions regarding the network’s resilience and whether it can resist an attack of this nature.

Bitcoin could tackle a 51% attack in this manner

Recently, crypto traders have discussed the likelihood of a situation where a malicious entity gains control of the majority hashrate on the Bitcoin blockchain. This event is referred to as a 51% attack since a “majority” means greater than 50%.

Anthony Sassano, crypto trader and analyst recently debated the details of a 51% attack on the Bitcoin blockchain:

Bitcoin holders should watch this bullish catalyst – Michael Novogratz

Michael Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, a digital asset and blockchain firm with $4.3 billion Assets Under Management (AUM), says that the next bullish catalyst for Bitcoin is when options that trade BTC ETFs launch. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved options on BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF in September xx.

In a CNBC Squawk Box interview, Novogratz said

The next big jolt to Bitcoin is going to be when we have options that trade on the ETFs. The SEC said they’re coming. I don’t know if it’s in three weeks or a month.

Bitcoin trades at $60,606 at the time of writing on Thursday.