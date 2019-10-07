Bitcoin Cash moves quickly upwards and seeks to escape the annual lows zone

Bitcoin Cash fights to surpass the lows seen in April.

$354 is the average price zone for BCH/USD in the short term.

Only Stellar Lumens outperforms BCH in the Top 10.

The BCH/USD pair is currently trading at $232.7 after reaching the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level from the September 19 peak.

Bitcoin Cash is moving higher within a short term bullish channel, which would mark the second resistance level at the $237.2 price level.

The 50% retracement level of the Fibonacci retracement, a level that is statistically easily reached, is at the $269 price level.

The BCH/USD pair has advanced by 5.45 % shortly after the start of the US session.



