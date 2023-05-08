Binance Coin price to tank 10% as Bitcoin withdrawal ban is lifted and then reinstated again

- Binance Coin price tanks as Binance Holding lifts its Bitcoin withdrawal ban in ASIA PAC trading.
- BNB tanks over 2% in early Monday trading with more room to go.
- With the top three cryptos on the back foot, expect a broader downward move later this Monday.
Binance Coin (BNB) price is having a manic Monday as traders are clearly not fans of The Bangles’ song. Price action in BNB slid lower in ASIA PAC trading right after Binance Holding lifted its ban on crypto withdrawals in Bitcoin. The company came out quickly with a statement saying that the outflow is purely technical as it scrambled to reinstate the ban just hours into the process. Bitcoin itself is in a depressed mood as well, which could contribute to a 10% drop this Monday.
Binance Coin sees its holding coming out with a weak response
Binance Coin price is in for a rough ride as traders are dropping BNB like a stone this Monday morning in the ASIA PAC session. Binance’sPR department tweeted that the outflow volume is a purely technical move from cold to hot wallets, but that does not cover the overall descent from Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as well. Meanwhile, the ban has been reinstated again, and it appears that pending transactions are being processed by replacing them with higher fees.
Binance Twitter Communication
BNB bulls are being slaughtered right now as bears have easily taken control here. This Bitcoin withdrawal debacle offers them a big window of opportunity. Bulls had to default on holding the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and are now heading lower toward $308 at the monthly S1 support. Should Bitcoin drop another leg lower, expect BNB to be dragged along with it and say goodbye to $300. The 200-day SMA at $299 is the only t big support level nearby to hold the tide.
BNB/USD 4H-chart
Communication going forward will be crucial here as Binance Holding could still salvage the PR debacle. A firm statement or a grace period of some sort with lowered fees could improve investor sentiment, who might then stop selling their stakes in Binance Coin. A quick lift would undo the current decline and price Binance Coin back at $324.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Litecoin price out of time as 20% implosion is a clear and present danger for LTC
Litecoin (LTC) price is still hungover from a brutal weekend where bulls dropped the ball on pushing price action above the important 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
AAVE V3 deployment on Ethereum layer 2 METIS network unanimously approved
AAVE DAO’s recent proposal to deploy version 3 on the Ethereum mainnet got 100% unanimous support from its community. The proposal will bring METIS liquidity incentives to AAVE users over the next six months.
BNB price bullish outlook shakes as Binance battles FUD following Bitcoin withdrawal pause
Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, temporarily halted BTC withdrawals twice in the past 24 hours. This has fueled Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt among crypto market participants, and influencers are commenting that the exchange could be “going bust” soon.
Bitcoin: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.