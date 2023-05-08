BNB price battles FUD surrounding Binance exchange collapse, what’s next

Share:

BNB price declined nearly 4% over the weekend, as the native token of Binance battled the FUD surrounding mass exchange outflows.

Binance informed users that the exchange is moving assets between hot and cold wallets to meet withdrawal requirements.

The exchange has resumed BTC withdrawals after a temporary halt earlier today.

Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, temporarily halted BTC withdrawals twice in the past 24 hours. This has fueled Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) among crypto market participants, and influencers are commenting that the exchange “likely going bust” soon.

Binance CEO CZ addressed the FUD surrounding the massive exchange outflows and explained that funds are being moved between hot and cold wallets.

Binance records massive exchange outflows

Crypto intelligence tracker Whale Wire reported the largest withdrawal in the exchange’s history, over 162,000 Bitcoin left Binance’s wallets. This outflow is valued at upwards of $4.6 billion.

Bitcoin Exchange Outflow on Binance

Binance addressed the withdrawals and explained that the exchange is moving funds between its hot and cold wallets to facilitate the backed up BTC withdrawals and there is no need for traders to be alarmed by mass withdrawals.

We’re aware that some data are showing a large volume of outflows from #Binance.



This ‘outflow’ are actually movements between Binance hot and cold wallets due to the BTC address adjustments. — Binance (@binance) May 8, 2023

The largest exchange by volume announced a temporary halt of BTC withdrawals two times in the past 24 hours. Binance cited a large volume of pending transactions as the reason for the halt and shared updates with traders in its recent tweet:

We've temporarily closed #BTC withdrawals due to the large volume of pending transactions.



Our team is currently working on a fix and will reopen $BTC withdrawals as soon as possible.



Rest assured, funds are SAFU. — Binance (@binance) May 8, 2023

At press time, BTC withdrawals on Binance are live and the exchange has addressed the FUD.

How BNB price could react

BNB, the native token of Binance, is currently in an uptrend that started in June 2022. Since then the token has formed higher highs and higher lows, climbing to a peak of $397.9 in November 2022.

There is a support zone formed between $264.7 and $304.5. BNB spent a large chunk of time in this zone. Therefore, once BNB price breaks out of the zone, it indicates a continuation of its upward trend.

BNB price is currently above two of its long-term Exponential Moving Averages, the 50-day and 200-day EMAs. The immediate resistance faced by BNB is at $338, a key resistance level for the past year, equal lows at $360, 38.2% Fibonacci level at $379.9, $397.9, the November peak and equal highs at $397.9.

If BNB price drops below its two long-term EMAs and enters the support zone, the bullish thesis will be invalidated.

BNB/USD 1D price chart

A definitive close below the trendline could signal a bearish trend reversal in the exchange’s native token.