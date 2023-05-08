Crypto exchange Binance halted Bitcoin (BTC $28,355) withdrawals for the second time on May 8, citing a large backlog of pending withdrawals.
Binance tweeted on May 8 that it closed off BTC withdrawals “temporarily” as there was a “large volume of pending transactions.”
It added the transactions were still pending, as its “set fees did not anticipate the recent surge in [Bitcoin] network gas fees.”
We've temporarily closed #BTC withdrawals due to the large volume of pending transactions.— Binance (@binance) May 8, 2023
Our team is currently working on a fix and will reopen $BTC withdrawals as soon as possible.
Rest assured, funds are SAFU.
The exchange provided an update almost two hours after its initial tweet and said it was "replacing the pending [Bitcoin] withdrawal transactions with a higher fee so that they get picked up by mining pools."
Nearly three hours after it's first tweet, Binance said Bitcoin withdrawals had resumed with pending transactions being processed with higher transaction fees.
It added it was working on enabling withdrawals via the Lightning Network which it claimed could help mitigate such withdrawal halts in the future.
$BTC withdrawals are now resumed on #Binance.— Binance (@binance) May 8, 2023
Pending transactions are being processed by replacing them with higher transaction fees.
We'll post another update once these pending transactions are all processed.
Earlier on May 7, Binance also had to temporarily suspend Bitcoin withdrawals, claiming there was an overflow of transactions on the blockchain. It reopened withdrawals over an hour and a half later.
At the time, the Bitcoin mempool had a backlog of around 400,000 transactions waiting to be processed. That swelled to nearly 485,000 at the time of Binance's second withdrawal halt, according to data from mempool.space.
Bitcoin mempool at 2:30 am UTC on May 8. Source: Mempool Space
A mempool is an area where transactions on the Bitcoin network “wait” before being verified by each blockchain node.
Binance saw significant Bitcoin net negative outflows on May 7 with around 175,650 BTC worth around $4.95 billion flowing from the exchange on the day according to data from CryptoQuant.
Binance claimed this outflow data was actually it moving Bitcoin between its hot and cold wallets.
The price of Bitcoin has also fallen around 3.5% from its weekly high of over $29,700 on May 6, as per Cointelegraph data.
A seven-day chart showing over 175,650 BTC ($4.95 billion) of net negative flows (red) to Binance on May 7 as the price of Bitcoin (black line) dropped. Source: CryptoQuant
A spokesperson for Binance told Cointelegraph it had "no additional details to add at this time."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance suspends then resumes Bitcoin withdrawals in two hours, theories and market reaction
Binance exchange temporarily closed Bitcoin withdrawals on May 7, citing BTC network congestion. The clogging caused delays with many transactions pending, and the fees soared. The exchange assured users of the safety of funds, before resuming two hours later.
What the recent meme coin pump means for Bitcoin and Ethereum
Meme coins inspired by internet memes and Shiba-Inu-themed coins are currently rallying. After PEPE’s three-digit price rally over the past week, most meme coins have started yielding gains for holders.
How Polygon zkEVM growth could act as a catalyst for MATIC price
Polygon network’s zkEVM rollout has witnessed an increase in Total Value Locked. There is a spike in on-chain activity on the MATIC network and experts expect this to fuel a recovery in the asset’s price.
Ethereum battles intense selling pressure from spike in ETH deposits to crypto exchanges
Ethereum, the second-largest asset by market capitalization is currently under intense selling pressure with the increase in ETH inflow to centralized exchanges. Typically, a rise in ETH inflow is associated with increased selling and a negative impact on the asset’s price.
Bitcoin: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.