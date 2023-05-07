Lockridge Okoth Lockridge Okoth
Binance suspends then resumes Bitcoin withdrawals in two hours, theories and market reaction

  • Binance exchange temporarily closed Bitcoin withdrawals on May 7, citing BTC network congestion.
  • The clogging caused delays with many transactions pending, and the fees soared.
  • The exchange assured users of the safety of funds, before resuming two hours later.
  • OKX exchange leveraged the incident and the meme trend continues with a significant drop in PEPE. 

Binance, the largest exchange by trading volume, announced that they had paused Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 6:07 PM EAT, citing congestion issues on the Bitcoin network.

Also Read: What the recent meme coin pump means for Bitcoin and Ethereum

Binance Bitcoin network congestion incident on May 7

Based on the details of the announcement, the exchange paused Bitcoin withdrawals because of issues on the BTC network, saying that they were experiencing congestion. Nevertheless, the exchange, led by CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ), assured that the team worked to fix the problem until the network stabilized. They also reassured the community that the funds were SAFU and the withdrawals would be re-opened immediately.

Notably, this is not the first time Binance has complained about network congestion on the Bitcoin network and halted withdrawals. In June 2022, CZ tweeted that the platform had temporarily "paused Bitcoin withdrawals due to a stuck transaction causing a backlog."

OKX exchange uses the downtime to its advantage

While Binance suspended BTC withdrawals, OKX exchange seized the opportunity to market itself, noting that deposit and withdrawal services on the exchange were fine.

Based on the post, the exchange acknowledged high transaction fees, calling users' attention to the lightning network for more affordable rates.

The incident caught the attention of the head of Firmwide Research at Galaxy Digital New York, Alex Thorne, who congratulated the OKX exchange while calling attention to the high-fee environment on the Bitcoin network. In his opinion, it is time for more engineering.

Some users have attributed the issue to a regulatory premonition or that the suspension was deliberate as the exchange tried to maneuver around a small profit margin because of the high transaction fees. On this note, the user said that Binance may have closed and gated re-opened withdrawals when the fees were lower. Either way, the user calls the move a "disingenuous and suspicious excuse.

Crypto market updates

At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) price is $28,943, down 0.3% in the last hour but up 0.38% in the last day. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.19 trillion, a 0.55% increase over the last 24 hours. Still, meme coins continued trending, with Dogecoin (DOGE) price recording a 0.2% increase daily. On the downside, Pepe (PEPE) coin has plunged a staggering 5.07% decline in the last 24 hours.

Also Read: Speculation of a possible incoming PEPE crash, here's why

Uniswap price rallies on Friday as UNI bulls could still make it to $5.70 for a turnaround

Uniswap (UNI) price rallied higher this Friday after the US jobs report triggered a knee-jerk reaction with a brief break lower. Expect to see a strong situation with UNI rallying substantially higher as traders buy risk assets across the board.

Weekly roundup: Experts predict SUI recovery, whales dump SHIB for PEPE, lawyers debate on XRP sale by Ripple

Crypto experts have predicted a recovery in SUI after the meme coin hit a new all-time low on the day of its mainnet launch. The explosive price rally in meme coins shifted the spotlight from Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins to PEPE. 

Bitcoin dips below $29,000 as US Nonfarm Payrolls beat expectations

Bitcoin price corrected in the form of a large bearish engulfing candle on the five-minute price chart, in response to the US Nonfarm Payrolls data release for April. The risk asset witnessed a knee-jerk reaction from market participants showing caution towards Bitcoin after the jobs report came in hotter than expected. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish

Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action. 

Bitcoin: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish

Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.

