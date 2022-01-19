Axie Infinity price signals 30% upside potential as AXS ends the downtrend

- Axie Infinity price put an end to the downtrend by setting up a reversal point at $65.12.
- The recent recovery above the weekly support level at $71.69, suggests AXS is due for a 30% ascent to $95.07.
- A breakdown of the $65.12 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Axie Infinity price has been on a constant downtrend since its all-time high on November 6, 2021. However, the brutal downtrend found a support confluence, leading to a bottom and a potential reversal.
Axie Infinity price eyes a higher high
Axie Infinity price dropped nearly 60% from its all-time high at $165.25 on November 6, 2021, and set a swing low at $65.12 on January 10. Interestingly, the bottom formed deep within the daily demand zone, ranging from $58.22 to $69.22, suggesting that an uptrend is around the corner.
While this is in and of itself, a bullish signal, AXS also managed to recover above the weekly support level at $71.69, adding credence to the optimistic outlook. Going forward, market participants can expect Axie Infinity price to make a run for the $95.07 weekly resistance barrier, coinciding with the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
This run-up would constitute a 30% ascent and is likely where the bulls will set a local top. However, there is a chance for AXS to make a run for the next hurdle at $107.23, bringing the total gain to 47%.
AXS/USDT 1-day chart
Supporting this bullish outlook for Axie Infinity price is IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model, which shows that a significant amount of resistance is present at $124.73.
Here, 700 addresses that purchased roughly 8.26 million AXS tokens are “Out of the Money” and are likely to sell their holdings to break even if Axie Infinity price ever rises to that level.
AXS GIOM
Lastly, the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) model shows that the short-term holders have spent the latter part of the last three months in the negative or underwater territory.
This on-chain metric is used to determine the average profit/loss of investors that purchased AXS over the past month.
A negative value represents that short-term investors are at a loss and is where the long-term holders tend to accumulate since the risk of a sell-off is low. Moreover, this value has recovered from -24% on January 6 to -8% on January 18, signaling the accumulation from long-term holders.
AXS 30-day MVRV
Regardless of the bullishness, if Axie Infinity price slices through the $58.22 to $69.22 demand zone and produce a daily candlestick close below $58.22, it will create a lower low.
This development will skew the odds in the bears’ favor and invalidate the bullish thesis. Such a situation could see Axie Infinity price retrace to $48.06.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Axie Infinity price signals 30% upside potential as AXS ends the downtrend
Axie Infinity price has been on a constant downtrend since its all-time high on November 6, 2021. However, the brutal downtrend found a support confluence, leading to a bottom and a potential reversal. Axie Infinity price dropped nearly 60% from its all-time high at $165.25 on November 6, 2021.
XRP price enters consolidation, Ripple at risk of plunging 48%
XRP price has continued to set lower highs as Ripple failed to galvanize investors’ enthusiasm. The cross-border remittance token could now be at risk of a sharp decline if it slices below a critical line of defense. The prevailing chart pattern projects a bearish target at $0.38.
Cardano price bullish reversal pattern could launch ADA toward $1.96
Cardano price has sliced above a crucial resistance barrier, which validated a bullish chart pattern. However, momentum declined as ADA retraced slightly, testing a critical line of defense before the Ethereum killer targets bigger aspirations.
Decentraland Price Prediction: MANA likely to rally 18% as bears face the ax
Decentraland price has been retesting a crucial support area for roughly two weeks. Although it seems the altcoin lacks volatility, it is forming a bullish setup, suggesting that a reversal is around the corner.
BTC eyes retest of $50,000
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of retail interest as it bounced off a crucial psychological level. The recent uptrend is preparing a base on a short-term time frame so BTC can kick-start a larger leg-up. Interestingly, on-chain metrics are lining up with the bullish outlook portrayed from a technical perspective. An uptrend now seems inevitable for BTC and, therefore, the larger ecosystem.