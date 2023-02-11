Assessing fair value for Hedera Hashgraph price amid growing tail risks

- Hedera Hashgraph is pushing for $0.08538374 to the upside on a stream of positive headlines.
- HBAR added Dell to the governance council after Ubisoft, IBM, Google, Boeing, and Deutsche Telekom had already confirmed.
- Outside tail risks could throw a spanner in the works and trigger an aggressive knee-jerk reaction.
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price is pushing for a 10% for the week with $0.08538374 as a target to the upside, which was a key level back in August of last year. The price action in HBAR is puzzling traders as it is nearly the only cryptocurrency firmly rallying against every other crypto that is lagging. The biggest reason for the outstanding victory comes after the latest addition of Dell to the governance council as Ubisoft, IBM, Google, Boeing, and Deutsche Telekom already teamed up, and the Dell addition will help clients in their transition towards Web 3.0.
Hedera Hashgraph against the tide, but for how long
Hedera Hashgraph price is exponentially at risk of a sharp decline in a knee-jerk reaction as outside pressures and tail risks emerge. This week alone, central banks came out with harsh warnings of tighter and more challenging trading conditions, while in Ukraine, the Russians have started the first chapter of their second offence to gain control. And if that is not enough, energy, rent, and used car prices in the US are picking up again, adding to higher inflation and a possible inflation spike.
HBAR, thus could, at any given point, see a huge bear run coming in hard from global markets. Should a shocking event occur, for example, a Russian missile hitting a NATO country, nuclear weapon usage or, in the case of data, US inflation on Tuesday jumping higher instead of declining. All those elements are enough to flip the momentum and see HBAR drop towards $0.06039458 near the monthly pivot with 20% losses out of it.
HBAR/USD weekly chart
As long as bulls can maintain their ecosystem in HBAR, all is fine. But then, more positive headlines must overcome the current bearish sentiment rolling through the markets. From a technical point of view, the Relative Strength Index is starting to overheat, but there is still room to get to $0.08538374 in time for a break and close above that level if possible.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Brutal correction was bound to happen, expectmore to come
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies had their comeuppance last night as the US trading session turned blood-red.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price slips 5% lower, reacting to multiple bearish signals developed over the week. This profit-taking phase has pushed holders to break even, alleviating the sell-side pressure for the time being.
Crypto traders panic sell $4.7 billion USDC for fiat on Coinbase, here’s what this means
Coinbase has burned $4.7 billion USDC converting the stablecoin to fiat in response to the actions of US regulators. $330 USDC million were burned within a 24-hour period.
Will Dogecoin price rise in the face of adversity or sink to December 2022 lows?
Dogecoin price looks better than most altcoins after the recent sell-off. However, this minor pullback in DOGE could give sidelined buyers a chance to not only save the meme coin from collapsing but to trigger a huge uptrend.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price is trying its best to break free from the macro bearish regime, and the 2023 rally is a testament to this. Although the 48% upswing has slowed, it is still too early to say whether this is just a minor pullback or a resumption of the longer-term bear trend.