Hedera Hashgraph Price Prediction: HBAR rises while all other Cryptos decline

Invalidation of the bullish thesis lies beneath the recently established higher support level at $0.076. A breach of this support level could indicate a potential decrease in market value for Hedera Hashgraph, targeting liquidity levels as low as $0.04. The bearish scenario would result in a 50% decrease from HBAR's current market value.

The 1-2-1-2 pattern is often a progressive consolidation that precedes a strong surge in cryptocurrencies . If the technical analysis is correct, this pattern could lead to a rally towards the $0.10, resulting in a 30% increase from Hedera Hashgraph's current market value.

Hedera Hashgraph price currently auctions at $0.077. The 21-day super moving average is providing support, and several bullish divergences can be observed on the Relative Strength Index. Additionally, a 1-2-1-2 pattern has emerged, with support consistently ascending during each bearish attempt.

Hedera Hashgraph continues to gain the attention of investors as the scalable smart contract token is moving in the opposite direction of many risk assets. Despite the January 9 liquidation that induced Bitcoin and Ethereum's largest decline of the year, Hedera Hashgraph rose by 9%.

Hedera Hashgraph price has been deemed this week's crypto outperformer as the digital currency has risen in value, escaping the market's bearish decline. The HBAR price could continue rallying towards higher liquidity levels if market conditions persist.

