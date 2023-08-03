Could whale activity in AAVE, APE, COMP, IMX and LDO lead to a steep correction or a new rally?

Share:

Whale transactions valued at greater than $10 million have emerged across altcoins AAVE, APE, COMP, IMX and LDO among others.

Large wallet investors are contributing to the rise in price volatility in these altcoins, signaling incoming correction.

Bitcoin remained range-bound at the open of the Asian trading session, DeFi tokens continued battling the CRV-triggered crisis.

Bitcoin price was range-bound below the psychological barrier at $30,000 at the start of the Asian trading session. The Curve-exploit related DeFi crisis fueled volatility in AAVE and COMP among other tokens.

Whale activity, typically considered bullish for assets, has climbed. Several transactions valued at $10 million or higher have emerged. However, given the state of Bitcoin and the DeFi ecosystem, a pullback or correction is likely in these tokens.

Whales make moves en masse in AAVE, APE, COMP, IMX and LDO

Analysts at crypto intelligence tracker Santiment have observed a notable increase in large wallet transactions, valued at $10 million or higher across various altcoins on Thursday. While investors are bored awaiting volatility in large market capitalization assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, altcoins have emerged as a volatile alternative.

Whale activity is typically associated with a rise in prices, however, profit-taking by investors is likely to increase pressure on altcoins. AAVE (AAVE), ApeCoin (APE), Compound (COMP), Immutable (IMX), LidoDAO (LDO) and Measurable Data Token (MDT) are the altcoins with rising activity.

Altcoins with massive whale activity

The Santiment Top Transactions Model recorded significant activity in these altcoins. Traders hunting for volatility are watching these altcoins for profit-taking opportunities, since some whale moves are the largest ones seen in 2023.

Amidst the brewing crisis in DeFi, where experts compare Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov’s behavior to typical observations made in traditional finance, massive whale activity in tokens like AAVE and COMP can be considered indicative of an upcoming decline. Find out more about the Curve Finance exploit here, as well as the founder’s attempts to shore up liquidity and protect CRV token’s price from further downfall here.

Why whale activity in altcoins is key to Bitcoin’s next move

It can be argued that whales are likely scooping up these altcoins at lower prices in the ongoing correction, however the key is to look for fresh capital inflow to cryptocurrencies. Demand from market participants is likely to determine the price trend of Bitcoin and altcoins in the near future.

Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov’s efforts to shore up liquidity for CRV have ushered capital into DeFi tokens and DEX tokens, however the whale activity in altcoins could be a game changer for alternative cryptocurrencies.

Market participants are closely watching Bitcoin’s next move, which is currently challenging to predict with the price below the $30,000 level.