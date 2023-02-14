Aptos price caught between a rock and a hard place as CPI data pulls indecisive scenario

- Aptos price jumps higher on the back of a lower inflation print against the previous month.
- APT, meanwhile, gets a rejection to the upside at an important historical level.
- Expect to see APT go nowhere until the US closing bell, some follow-through might occur.
Aptos (APT) price is stuck between a rock and a hard place after the all-important US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data was released. On one hand, the US inflation numbers were a bit lower but, on the other hand, they are still very much elevated. It becomes clear that there is no real winner with these numbers, as APT is flirting with small gains and cannot break above $14.45 after firm rejection just seconds after the US inflation number came out.
Aptos price traders watching all asset classes
Aptos price gets torn between bears and bulls in the aftermath of the US CPI numbers, with a similar tone of dispersion in several asset classes. Equities got pumped higher but are back in the red, and US Treasury bonds see yields rising as prices tank. On the back of this all, the US Dollar is nudging higher, with the DXY slightly higher and EUR/USD 80 pips lower from the high on the US inflation print.
As an altcoin very sensible to risk scenarios, APT price will go nowhere until the US closing bell. Expect bulls to win the tug-of-war game and see them jack up prices in risk assets. Aptos price is primed to break through the $14.45 hurdle. Should a daily close above the level happen, expect to see some follow-through towards $17 for a flirt with a break above the green ascending trend line later this week.
APT/USD daily chart
The biggest elements to keep an eye on throughout the rest of the trading day are bonds and EUR/USD. Should that last pair decline towards 1.0660 –and the DXY strengthen further– the cryptocurrency market can expect a risk-off tone to unfold, with APT on the chopping block. The monthly pivot would break and might see APT tank towards $12 in search of support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
