Algorand price to revisit $1 if ALGO bulls can stay above this level

- Algorand price needs to stay above the $0.818 weekly support level to experience a bullish outlook.
- A revisit of the $1 psychological level is likely if ALGO bulls manage to bounce off the $0.818 barrier.
- Alternatively, the altcoin could slide lower to $0.675 to collect liquidity before exploding higher.
Algorand price is at an inflection point in its journey as it hovers above a weekly support level. A breakdown of this barrier could lead to a retracement before the bullish scenario kicks in, but a bounce could prematurely trigger a similar outlook.
Algorand price at decisive moment
Algorand price is at a confusing stage in its journey to $1 as it hovers above the $0.818 weekly support level. Since ALGO collected liquidity below the January 22 swing low at $0.796, there is a good chance the $0.818 barrier will hold.
A bounce off the said level will be the key to triggering a move to the $1 psychological level and the barriers surrounding it. From the current position, this move would constitute a 30% gain and is likely where the upside is capped for ALGO.
An alternative scenario would include the Algorand price heading lower to retest the $0.675 support level and collect liquidity resting below it. This move would remove any risk of a further downside and would be the ideal scenario to retest $1. The outlook would constitute a total gain of 63% from the $0.675 foothold.
ALGO/USDT 1-day chart
Backing this bullish outlook to $1 is Algorand price IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model. This index reveals that the immediate hurdle is around $1.09, where roughly 627,570 addresses that purchased 2.7 billion ALGO tokens are underwater.
Therefore, a move into this area is likely to be met with selling pressure from holders trying to break even.
ALGO GIOM
Further supporting the bullish narrative for ALGO is the recent spike in the number of large transactions worth $100,000 or more. This index serves as a proxy to high networth investors’ investment. The number of such transfers increased by ten over the past month, indicating a slow uptick in investor interest in ALGO at the current price levels.
ALGO large transactions
On the other hand, if Algorand price produces a daily candlestick close below $0.675, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. This development could see ALGO head lower to find stable support levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Algorand price to revisit $1 if ALGO bulls can stay above this level
Algorand price is at an inflection point in its journey as it hovers above a weekly support level. A breakdown of this barrier could lead to a retracement before the bullish scenario kicks in, but a bounce could prematurely trigger a similar outlook.
Sandbox price eyes 21% ascent but upside remains capped at $4
Sandbox price is headed for an upswing toward the upper boundary of the prevailing chart pattern. However, SAND may continue to consolidate within the governing technical pattern and confuse forecasts until a decisive break occurs.
Shiba Inu price provides opportunity to accumulate before SHIB rallies 20%
Shiba Inu price has struggled to maintain the bullishness witnessed between February 6 and 8. This lack of commitment has led SHIB to go astray and revisit lower levels. Despite the recent bullishness in the crypto market, SHIB has rallied plainly.
Interest in Bitcoin skyrockets as armed conflict intensifies between Ukraine and Russia
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the latter’s citizens are now purchasing more crypto than ever. The new asset class allows Ukrainians that are fleeing the country to take some of their wealth with them.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
BTC suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well and suggests that BTC could be due for a relief rally.