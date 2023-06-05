Share:

The 2023 banking crisis has seen multiple bank failures, including Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank. Some think that the banking crisis is now over, but others suggest there are more bank failures to come this year. In this film we compare the 2023 banking crisis to the 2008 financial crisis and ask whether there are likely to be more bank collapses in the near future. Economist Richard Wolff and ex leading Wall Street analyst David Woo give their insights on the health of the banking sector.