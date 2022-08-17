After an explosive start to August, Gold prices have pulled on routine profit-taking as trader’s attention now shifts to the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy meeting.
Over the last 12 months, inflation has rapidly spread to every corner of the economy with the cost of unavoidable living expenses from Food, Fuel, Housing, Clothing and Energy prices – rising at double-digit annual rates for the first time in over 40 years – further deepening the Cost-of-Living Crisis and heaping more pain on household budgets.
A string of recent much hotter-than-expected inflation readings have enviably spurred the Federal Reserve’s efforts to restore price stability, which intensified in June after officials abandoned previously-laid plans to deliver a half-point interest rate hike and instead dropped a bombshell on the markets by raising interest rates by a “super-sized” 75 basis points.
In July, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another super-sized 75 basis points for the second month in a row.
The latest rate hike means the central bank is in the throes of the most aggressive cycle of monetary tightening since 1981. It follows a 50 basis point rate hike in May and a 75 basis points rate hike in June – the first of that magnitude since 1994.
There’s no denying that we are in an environment, where the Federal Reserve is faced with a tough choice: record high inflation or the risk of recession. Faced with that choice, the Fed’s recent actions clearly signal they have chosen a recession.
After raising interest rates by a whopping 200 basis points at its last three consecutive meetings, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signalled that another super-sized hike could be on the cards for September.
In fact, those odds hardened on Tuesday after Natural Gas prices on both sides of the Atlantic blasted through all-time record highs.
European Natural Gas prices soared to a high of €251, while U.S Natural Gas prices skyrocketed above $9.45 – notching up a whopping gain of over 350%, from this time last year.
Put another way, that’s the equivalent of both benchmark futures contracts now trading at more than $400 a barrel of Oil.
As traders know – there is a strong correlation between Inflation and Energy prices. When Energy prices accelerate at a red-hot pace, so does Inflation.
Even Jerome Powell himself admits that “one of the biggest challenges faced by the Federal Reserve, which they really can't do anything about it – is elevated Oil and Energy prices”.
Looking ahead, all eyes will be on the Federal Reserve's July Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes, scheduled for release on Wednesday.
With inflation spiralling out of control, expectations are now running high that the Fed could be forced to raise interest rates aggressively again next month. Traders will be scrutinizing every word of the minutes for clues on the size of the Fed's next rate hike, which will likely open the door for fresh volatility ahead.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses recovery momentum after testing 1.0200
EUR/USD has lost its momentum after having climbed toward 1.0200 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. As investors wait for the FOMC to release the minutes of its July meeting, the dollar consolidates its daily gains, allowing the pair to hold above 1.0150.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2050 area ahead of FOMC Minutes
GBP/USD has reversed its direction after having recovered toward 1.2100 in the second half of the day on Wednesday and retreated toward 1.2050. The risk-averse market environment makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction as focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold pushes lower toward $1,760 as US yields extend rally
Gold continues to decline toward $1,760 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Before the FOMC releases the July meeting minutes, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 3% on the day above 2.9%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Will the FOMC minutes make or break Bitcoin’s uptrend?
Ahead of the FOMC minutes release Bitcoin withdrawal from exchanges continued. Proponents expect the market to react to signs Fed members will continue with more aggressive interest rate hikes, increasing the pressure on Bitcoin price.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!