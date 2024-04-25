Rubrik stock closes up 15.6% in IPO on Thursday.

Cybersecurity firm sold 23.5 million shares of RBRK, raising over $780 million.

Microsoft, its most significant backer, sold off on Thursday before rallying on earnings afterhours.

Firm resistance arrives between $39 and $40 for RBRK.

Rubrik (RBRK), a cybersecurity firm backed by Microsoft (MSFT), saw its stock ignore the broad market downturn on Thursday to become the bright spot in a melancholy landscape. RBRK stock closed its first session at $37.00 for a 15.6% gain.

For its part, Microsoft traded 2.5% lower during the regular session, losing its perch above the $400 level after bleak GDP and higher inflation prints sent traders to the exits to cash in their chips. The S&P 500 lost about a half a percent, while the Dow Jones sold off close to 1%. The NASDAQ declined in between their results.

Microsoft stock then advanced 4% afterhours following its quarterly earnings release. The company solidly surpassed consensus estimates from Wall Street for the quarter.

US Q1 GDP arrived at a 1.6% YOY reading early Thursday. This was much lower than the 2.5% expected reading or the 3.4% annual print from the previous quarter in late 2023. US Treasury yields expanded higher on Thursday, leading to an exodus on the stock market.

Rubrik stock news: A good day all around

Rubrik’s three co-founders each walked away with close to half a billion dollars apiece on Thursday as the cybersecurity company opened well above its $32 IPO price.

RBRK stock opened at $38.60 before reaching an intraday high of $40. Shares did not trade much below $36 throughout the session, although early exuberance dissipated.

Rubrik raised over $750 million from the IPO, which was initially priced between $28 and $31 per share before being raised to $32 at the last minute.

In its most recent quarter, Rubrik saw annual recurring revenue rise nearly 50% to $784 million.

Rubrik, co-founded by Bipul Sinha, Arvind Jain and Arvind Nithrakashyap, sold 23.5 million shares for the IPO, but underwriters have another month to purchase an additional 3.5 million or so shares if they so choose.

Besides its relationship to Microsoft, Rubrik also touts a partnership with Crowdstrike’s (CRWD) industry-leading Falcon cybersecurity platform.

Rubrik stock chart

Traders will be curious to discover how price action unfolds for Rubrik on Friday. The $37 threshold has appeared to be a support level for RBRK stock throughout its initial session. The $39 to $40 level acted as resistance early on, and the final rally of the day petered out at $38. So far, traders are sticking to the integers for comfort.

RBRK 5-minute stock chart