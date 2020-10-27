USD/JPY Current price: 104.48
- Speculative interest concerned about resurgent coronavirus contagions.
- US Treasury yields edged lower for a third consecutive day, pressuring USD/JPY.
- USD/JPY is technically bearish, may accelerate its decline once below 104.30.
The USD/JPY pair is ending Tuesday with losses, a few pips above its monthly low of 104.33. Speculative index kept selling the greenback as the US presidential election looms and political tensions mount in the country. Adding to the bearish case, global indexes spent the day under pressure on the back of resurgent coronavirus outbreaks, while US Treasury yields were also under pressure falling for a third consecutive day. The Japanese macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer this Tuesday and will remain empty this Wednesday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is bearish in the short-term, and will likely extend its decline on a break below 104.30, the immediate support level. The 4-hour chart shows that it has broken below its 20 SMA, which is slowly grinding lower below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned time frame holds within negative levels while the RSI indicator is bouncing just modestly from oversold readings, with no signs of extending its advance.
Support levels: 104.30 103.95 103.50
Resistance levels: 104.70 105.05 105.40
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD apathetic just above 0.7100, eyes on Australian inflation
AUD/USD keeps trading above 0.7100 but without follow-trough, trapped between the sour tone of equities and the broad greenback’s weakness. Australian CPI expected to have bounced in Q3.
USD/JPY flirting with October monthly low
The USD/JPY pair is trading near this month low at 104.33, with an increased bearish potential amid speculative interest continuously selling the greenback.
XAU/USD ticks up to $1,910 and turns positive on the day
Gold futures have found support right below the $1,900 area earlier today before inching up to $1,910, turning positive on daily charts. The precious metal lost ground, with the US dollar building up during the European session on Tuesday, to appreciate during the North American session with market sentiment improving moderately.
Crypto enthusiasts grow “extremely greedy” suggesting a major correction is underway
According to the official description of the Fear and Greed Index, the cryptocurrency market is highly emotional. Investors tend to get greedy when the market is rising rapidly and fearful when it's going down.
WTI trims losses and moves near $39.00/bbl ahead of API
Following two consecutive daily pullbacks, prices of the West Texas Intermediate regain some buying interest and reach the $39.00 mark per barrel on turnaround Tuesday.