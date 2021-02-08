USD/JPY Current price: 105.62
- The continued advance in US Treasury yields underpins demand for the dollar.
- Japan trade surplus rose sharply in December to ¥965.1 billion.
- USD/JPY is technically bullish but needs to break through the monthly high.
The greenback resumes its advance after presenting mild-weakness at the weekly opening, once again underpinned by rising US Treasury yields. The USD/JPY pair trades around 105.60, as the benchmark yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit 1.20%, a level that was last seen in March 2020. Financial markets are optimistic amid hopes for a large US stimulus package and progress in the global battle against COVID-19. Vaccine immunization remains sluggish amid production issues but progressing. Over the weekend, Israel announced it discovered a promising drug to cure severe cases.
Japan published mixed figures at the beginning of the day, as the December Trade Balance surplus resulted in ¥965.1 billion, much better than the previous ¥616.1 billion. The January Eco Watchers Survey for the current situation printed at 51.2, while the outlook came in at 39.9, this last, missing the market’s expectations. The US won’t publish macroeconomic data this Monday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has additional room to go, according to intraday technical readings. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is trading above a firmly bullish 20 SMA, which advances beyond the larger ones. In the meantime, technical indicators maintain their bullish slopes within positive levels. The pair reached a 2021 high of 105.76, with further gains likely on a break above it.
Support levels: 105.20 104.85 104.40
Resistance levels: 105.75 106.10 106.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
