USD/JPY Current price: 107.77
- US to publish April Durable Goods Orders and the second version of Q1 GDP.
- The market’s sentiment remains torn between fears and hopes.
- USD/JPY neutral, although the bearish potential continues to be limited.
The USD/JPY pair continues to trade lifeless in a well-limited range, incapable to attract speculative interest. The so-far rhetorical war between China and the US dents investors’ mood, who struggle to bet on economic reopenings. And while the worst of the coronavirus crisis seems to be over in Europe and the US, there are still new contagions and deaths. The only positive development is that health systems are not overloaded and can deal with the new cases. Still, conservative measures persist to avoid a second wave.
Attention now shifts to US data, as the country will release April Durable Goods Orders, seen plunging by 19%, which would be a new record fall. It will also publish the second version of Q1 GDP, seen unchanged at -4.8%, and Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended May 22, seen printing 2.1 million.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has been trading between 107.30 and 108.10 for almost two weeks, technically neutral. The potential of a bearish extension seems limited in the short-term, as the 4-hour chart shows that the pair is holding above a flat 20 SMA, while the 100 SMA advances below the 200 SMA. Technical indicators, however, have turned lower within neutral levels. The pair would need to clear one of the extremes of the range to have chances of gain some directional traction, although, given the ruling uncertainty, it would require a strong catalyst to trigger it.
Support levels: 107.30 106.90 106.65
Resistance levels: 108.10 108.45 108.80
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges to 1.1050 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, hitting new 8-week highs. US data was mixed with a ray of light coming from continuing claims. Hopes about the EU Fund and reopenings trump Sino-American relations.
GBP/USD reaches 1.23 amid USD weakness, shrugging off UK issues
GBP/USD is trading around 1.23, taking advantage of USD weakness stemming from a better market mood. The Brexit impasse, the BOE's open door to negative rates weigh on the pound. Political developments around the Cummings are also in the mix.
Goldman Sachs puts Bitcoin on par with Gold
One of the world's largest investment banks, Goldman Sachs, announced a conference for its clients entitled “Implications of Current Inflation, Gold and Bitcoin Policies”
WTI trading off monthly highs near $33.00 per barrel
The oil recovery started in April’s lows consolidates after hitting fresh May’s highs. WTI is trading above the 100 and 200 SMAs on the four-hour but just below the 50 SMA, suggesting a mixed picture.
Gold clings to gains near session tops, above $1720 level ahead of US data
Gold built on its steady intraday positive move and refreshed daily tops, around the $1726 region during the mid-European session.