USD/JPY Current price: 106.58

  • A better market mood plays against the greenback, focus on economic re-openings.
  • US Consumer Confidence is seen plummeting in May amid ongoing lockdowns.
  • USD/JPY bearish and challenging the 106.50 static support level.

The mood is up, and the dollar is down. Despite equities are firmly higher, and Wall Street poised to open with substantial gains, the USD/JPY pair is down, trading at its lowest in over a month in the 106.50 price zone. The market is all about unwinding dollar’s longs, amid mounting hopes economies will open the path to normality. Europe seems the best poised to do so, although some US states are also easing lockdown measures.

In the data front, Japan published its March unemployment rate, which ticked higher to 2.5% as expected. The US will publish March Trade Balance, and the CB Consumer Confidence index, seen at 88.3 from 120.0 previously.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair trades near its daily low, with a firm bearish tone in the short-term, although given the market’s behaviour the greenback may get some demand during US trading hours.

From a technical point of view, the 4-hour chart shows that the pair is accelerating south below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA gaining downward strength. Technical indicators turned lower and maintain their bearish momentum below their midlines, in line with further declines ahead.

Support levels: 106.50 106.10 105.80

Resistance levels:106.75  107.30 107.70  

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Analysis feed

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD moves higher amid upbeat market mood

EUR/USD moves higher amid upbeat market mood

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0850 as the market mood improves. Spain and France are set to present lockdown easing measures and US consumer confidence is eyed. Tension is mounting ahead of central bank action.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances above 1.2450 as Johnson contemplates the next steps

GBP/USD advances above 1.2450 as Johnson contemplates the next steps

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2450, advancing. PM Johnson is contemplating the next steps in the battle against coronavirus amid improving statistics. US Consumer Confidence is due out later on.

GBP/USD News

Old town road to the crypto moon

Old town road to the crypto moon

The crypto market is at a crossroads that will determine the path to new historic highs. Ambiguity at a technical level is absolute and the market does not have much time to choose the way forward. Sentiment indicators remain at high-fear levels.

Read more

Gold erases majority of early losses, trades above $1,700

Gold erases majority of early losses, trades above $1,700

With risk-on flows continuing to dominate the financial markets for the second straight day on Tuesday, the precious metal struggled to find demand and dropped to its lowest level in a week at $1,692. 

Gold News

WTI: Bulls continue to guard $10 mark, still down 15% ahead of API

WTI: Bulls continue to guard $10 mark, still down 15% ahead of API

WTI (June futures on Nymex) has come under fresh selling pressure in the European session, as the bears now look to test the contract low of $6.55 on a break below the $10 psychological level.

Oil News

Forex Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures