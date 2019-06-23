USD/JPY Current price: 107.32
- Dismissing the flash-crash, the pair hasn't been at this levels in over a year.
- Demand for safe-haven assets will likely persist amid economic and political risks.
The USD/JPY pair has settled at 107.32, its lowest since the January flash-crash. Dismissing that particular event, the pair hasn't been this low since April 2018, something that Japanese monetary authorities noted, having started jawboning about the exchange rate on Friday. Equities soared this past week amid Fed's hinting rate cuts coming. The ECB and the RBA had also anticipated more stimulus coming, therefore giving stocks additional impulse. However, safe-haven assets were also on demand amid the usual concerns, named trade tensions and economic uncertainty. These last few days, geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran added fueled to the fire, sending US government bond yields to levels last seen in 2016. Nevertheless, US Treasury yields recovered some ground Friday with the benchmark yield for the 10-year note finishing the week at 2.05%. Early Monday, Japan will release the final version of the Leading Economic Index and the Coincident Index, expected to remain as initially estimated at 95.5 and 101.9 respectively.
The daily chart for the USD/JPY pair shows that it topped Friday at around the 38.2% retracement of the weekly decline at around 107.70, but trimmed gains ahead of the close to settle below the 23.6$ retracement of the same drop. The pair is developing below a firmly bearish 20 SMA which keeps heading lower well below the 100 and 200 SMA. The Momentum indicator heads marginally higher below its 100 line, but the RSI indicator remains directionless at 26, all of which favors further declines ahead. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair is bearish, now developing below sharply bearish moving averages and with technical indicators having resumed their declines well into negative ground, after correcting oversold conditions.
Support levels: 107.05 106.65 106.30
Resistance levels: 107.70 108.10 108.50
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1300 after upbeat EZ data, amid US-Iran tensions
EUR/USD has been rising extends its gains beyond 1.1300 after both French and German purchasing managers' indices have come out above expectations. Intensifying US-Iranian tensions are eyed as well.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 amid political uncertainty
GBP/USD has consolidated its losses below 1.2700 after UK Public Sector Net Borrowing has disappointed with 4.5 billion pounds. Investors are concerned about Brexit as Boris Johnson nears 10 Downing Street.
USD/JPY: Attempted recovery runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly
The pair stalled its recent bearish slide and managed to find decent support near the 107.00 handle during the Asian session on Friday. The attempted rebound from multi-month lows lifted the pair to daily tops around mid-107.55-60 region.
Euro-zone PMIs preview: Three reasons to expect an upside surprise and a boost for EUR/USD
Pessimism may have reached its limits – or already fully priced into the euro. Markit's preliminary purchasing managers' indices for June will shed some light on the current state of currency bloc's economies and also provide insights into future growth.
Gold fades a bullish spike to multi-year tops, drifts into negative territory
Gold faded the Asian session bullish spike to multi-year tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1385 region in the last hour.