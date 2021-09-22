The Japanese yen remained in a tight range in early trading as the market reflected on the latest Bank of Japan (BOJ) interest rate decision. The bank decided to leave interest and its asset purchase program unchanged. It also reiterated its inflation target of 2.0%, which is getting relatively difficult to attain. While most developed countries have inflation of more than 2%, Japan’s CPI is still below 1.0%. It maintained its policy ahead of a key election that will see the country have a new leader. Most candidates have said that they would like the BOJ to continue its policies.
The US dollar gained ground in the overnight session as the focus remained on the Federal Reserve meeting. The bank’s FOMC is expected to leave interest rates and the quantitative easing policy unchanged. At the same time, the bank will likely provide guidance about its asset repurchases program and when it will start hiking rates. The decision comes at a time when the US economy is doing relatively well. Data published on Tuesday showed that building permits and housing starts rose in August.
US stocks erased some of the earlier gains as investors remained concerned about the Evergrande situation. The Dow Jones rose by just 30 points, down from the session high of more than 300 points. Investors are concerned about Evergrande, the second-biggest real estate company in China. After decades of expansion, the company’s debt accumulated to more than $300 billion. It has now appointed restructuring experts to map a way forward. In a statement this week, S&P Ratings said that Beijing will likely avoid bailing the company out.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair resumed its downward trend in the overnight session after it formed a bearish flag pattern yesterday. The pair is trading at 1.1722, which was slightly below Tuesday’s high of 1.1750. On the three-hour chart, the pair has moved below the short and longer-term MAs and formed a bearish flag pattern. Therefore, there is a possibility that the pair will maintain a bearish trend ahead of the FOMC decision.
USD/JPY
The USDJPY pair held steady after the latest Bank of Japan interest rate decision. The pair is trading at 109.25, which is lower than this week’s high of 110.10. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved below the key support level at 109.45. It also moved between the lower and the middle line of the Bollinger Bands while the MACD and the Demarker indicator have declined. The pair will likely maintain the bearish trend.
XAU/USD
The XAUUSD pair rose to a high of 1,782 as investors moved to safe havens. This jump was higher than this week’s low of 1,682. On the four-hour chart, the pair is along the upper side of the Bollinger Bands while the Average True Range (ATR) has been in an upward trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved from the oversold level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising ahead if the FOMC decision.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Indecisive above 1.1700 as Fed tapering looms
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1700, teasing monthly low for third straight day. Market sentiment improves over Evergrande, US debt limit extension. ECB policymakers cite inflation risks. Fed remains in focus, as it is expected to provide hints on tapering timing.
GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.3650 amid steady USD, Fed eyed
GBP/USD trades virtually unchanged around 1.3650 following the footprint of the previous session. Supply-chain bottlenecks, higher gas prices limited gains for sterling. US dollar remains elevated near 92.30 ahead of the Fed decision.
Gold sees elusive recovery toward $1,780, Fed eyed
Gold prices print minute gains on Wednesday and lack conviction to break $1,780 convincingly due to a sudden uptick in the greenback following a show from the Bank of Japan (BOJ). FOMC volatility, improved risk sentiment exert pressure on the higher side.
MATIC price at make or break point as Polygon launches $2 million bounty program
MATIC price has experienced a massive downswing over the past four days and seems to have found temporary relief. If the buyers step in, there is a chance of a minor rally, but failing to do so might trigger a further descent.
Fed Preview: Three ways in which Powell could down the dollar, and none is the dot-plot
No taper now, but when? That is the main question investors have for the Federal Reserve in its all-important September meeting. The bank buys $120 billion worth of bonds every month and it is set to reduce the pace at some point.